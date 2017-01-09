Menu
Ready or not, here we come: AIIB's Jin Liqun says US welcome to join as Washington looks increasingly isolated in opposing the lender. Photo: Reuters
China Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

AIIB says door open to US joining under Trump

By Asia Times staff

Obama administration's decision to snub Chinese-led development bank leaves America looking increasingly isolated

Red letter day: A pedestrian walks in front of HSBC's headquarters in downtown Hong Kong. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP
China Currencies

One yuan, two very different interest rates

By Steve Wang
Photo: CNBC Screenshot

Watch: Stable yuan key for China, says Asia Times director

By Asia Times staff
Beijing wants to keep the yuan up. Photo: Jason Lee/Reuters

China forex reserves fall for 6th month; near critical US$3 trillion mark

By Steve Wang
Crime of crimes: behind every case of slavery there lie multiple crimes and conspiracies. The 2015 discovery of a mass grave in Thailand exposed a complex nexus linking refugees fleeing religious persecution, corrupt police and politicians, plantation owners and global commodities supply chains, criminal gangs and a complicit financial system. Also, a world that had largely chosen to look away. Photo: Reuters.
Business Human trafficking

Slavery thrives in the gaps between our knowledge

By Duncan Jepson

The power to end exploitation is already in our hands, Liberty Asia's Duncan Jepson says. What holds us back is the lack of basic data needed to make the right decisions

This image shows an alleged human trafficking victim who was rescued from a village in Karnal. Photo: AFP

India’s horrifying sex slave trade prospers with impunity

By Anusha Venkat
Cannabis users in the UK may wish to know more about where their supplies are coming from. Photo: Reuters

Special reportWeed out the child traffickers

By Richard Cook
Struggling to escape Khomeini's shadow: Former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani casts his ballot in a 2012 parliamentary election in Tehran, with an image of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic, looming behind him. Photo: Reuters/Stringer
Politics Iran Obituary

Hashed Rafsanjani, president and kingmaker (1934-2017)

By Sami Moubayed
This screen grab taken on January 4, 2017 from a YouTube video originally taken by Myanmar Constable Zaw Myo Htike (pictured at far L - looking at camera) shows a policeman (back L) kicking out at a Rohingya minority villager seated on the ground with others, in the village of Kotankauk during a police area clearance operation on November 5, 2016. A commission probing violence in Myanmar's Rakhine State on January 4 denied security forces had abused Rohingya, days after a video emerged showing police beating civilians from the Muslim minority. / AFP PHOTO / YOUTUBE / Zaw Myo Htike / -----EDITORS NOTE --- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / YOUTUBE / Zaw Myo Htike" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NO ARCHIVES
Southeast Asia Myanmar

Policemen arrested for beating Rohingyas, filming violence

By Carole Oudot and Matthieu Baudey

Myanmar roundup: Viral video spurs government action; arrest over reporter murder; armed groups realign; missing churchmen, and; hope for garments FDI

Culture Fashion
New York-based designer Vivienne Tam takes applause after her show. Photo: Courtesy of Vivienne Tam

Modern journey with old world charm: an interview with Vivienne Tam

By David Zhu
Angela Lee (left) and Mei Yamaguchi do battle earlier this year in Singapore. Photo: Action Images / Yaocheng Lee
Culture MMA

Power packed start to 2017 on MMA circuit

By Asia Times staff
United States Military
A US Army soldier with the 10th Special Forces Group and his military working dog jump off the ramp of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment during water training over the Gulf of Mexico. Photo: Reuters

The Year of the American Commando

By Nick Turse
Culture North Korea
Military family in Samjiyon. Photo: Raymond K Cunningham Jr

Simple pleasures

By Johan Nylander
Some other Kims

AnalysisNew Year message from Kim Jong-un: Same old, same old

By Bradley K. Martin
Happy days are here again

How has life changed after five years under Kim Jong-un?

By NK News
Money trail: Not part of China's One Belt One Road concept at the outset, Xi Jinping's 2015 visit was seen by many as a green light. Photo: Reuters/Bobby Yip
Business Sino-UK ties

In Xi's golden footsteps

By Richard Cook

A feast for wolves

By Simon Chadwick, Paul Widdop and Daniel Parnell

ExclusiveBeer, fish, chips ... and dumplings: Xi Jinping's UK pub

By Richard Cook with reporting by Liu Hsiu Wen

The scramble for Manchester

By Richard Cook

UK northern cities keen to woo more Chinese investment

By Richard Cook
Culture
Culture Art
Macey & Sons opened a new gallery, Lot 88, in September 2016 on Wyndham Street. Photo: Lot 88

Bold and Boutique

By Samantha Kuok Leese

Founder of small auction house Jonathan Macey is keen to be an alternative to the traditional houses like Christie's and Sotheby's

Om Puri has died, aged 66. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
South Asia Culture MUMBAI

South Asia’s veteran film actor Om Puri dies at 66

By Asia Times staff
Southeast Asia Environment
Three orphaned orangutan babies hanging in a tree whilst attending "jungle school" at the International Animal Rescue centre outside the city of Ketapang in West Kalimantan. Photo: Bay Ismoyo/AFP

Southeast Asia's biodiversity crisis

By Alice Catherine Hughes
Chinese police officers examine ivory and rhino horn products seized after breaking up a criminal ring in Xuchang city, central China's Henan province, September 12, 2016. Photo: AFP

2016 ReviewWar on elephant poachers is front line to halt extinction

By Nicolas Delaunay
Deadly yellow nightmare: a world without coconuts would be a calamity for millions of farmers in the developing world... and a growing coterie of Western fans. Photo: Reuters

Clarion call for King Coconut

By Roland Bourdeix
Fans mourn the loss of Old Master Q creator Alfonso Wong, who died in the United States on New Year's Day. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Culture Hong Kong

Life in six panels: Old Master Q creator Alfonso Wong dies

By The South China Morning Post
Culture Japan
  • The entrance gives you a hint of what to expect on the inside. Photo: Said Karlsson
  • How was life in Kowloon's Walled City? This Japanese replica offers a glimpse. Photo: Said Karlsson
  • The inside of this game centre is unlike any other in Tokyo. Photo: Said Karlsson
  • Signboards of a butcher stall and clinic that specialised in treating piles hang in the interior. Photo: Said Karlsson
  • The attention to detail is impressive. Notice that old CRT TV in the apartment...? Photo: Said Karlsson
  • …Or the sexy underwear hanging to dry next to the balcony below? Photo: Said Karlsson
  • We’re not sure if the signs are originals dating back from the late 20th century, or if they are just faithful reproductions. Photo: Said Karlsson
  • Many of the items used to decorate the interiors were imported from Hong Kong by the architect. Photo: Said Karlsson
  • More interiors imported from Hong Kong. Photo: Said Karlsson
  • The games however, are very clean and well maintained. Photo: Said Karlsson
  • Besides all the latest arcade games, Anata no Warehouse also has a section dedicated to retro games. Photo: Said Karlsson
  • Retro games such as these. Photo: Said Karlsson
  • Some of these games date back to the time when the Kowloon Walled City still existed. Photo: Said Karlsson
  • Despite the gritty ambience, the toilets themselves are actually spotlessly clean. Photo: Said Karlsson
  • These chickens however, are made out of plastic. Photo: Said Karlsson
  • We’re not sure if this is a nod to the shady activities that took place within the Kowloon Walled City, or if it’s just supposed to depict one of the residents taking a nap. Photo: Said Karlsson
  • Upon leaving the premises, you have to pass through this creepy tunnel. Photo: Said Karlsson
  • ..to the exit. Photo: Said Karlsson
  • The exterior too, is quite eye catching, especially compared to the surrounding apartment blocks and office buildings. Photo: Said Karlsson

Feeling nostalgic for Kowloon’s Walled City? Head to Kawasaki

By Said Karlsson
Cho Ui-seok's crime drama Master
Culture Asian Film

Star Wars drubbed in Korea; romcom reigns in China

By Russell Edwards
Culture Asian Film
Chinese actress Jiang Yiyan vamps it up in Sword Master 3D. Photo courtesy of Bona Film Group

Derek Yee reworks wuxia genre for modern age in Sword Master

By Gillian Yu

In his latest film director Derek Yee has reworked a genre for the modern age

Akihiko Shiota's Wet Women in the Wind
Culture Asian Film

An industry in rude health – a review of Asian film in 2016

By Mathew Scott

Your Name in lights as anime hit dominates 2016 box office

By Russell Edwards
Business
China's most popular social app is on the rise. Photo: Álvaro Ibáñez
China Technology

Miniapps – the next weapon in WeChat’s expansion bid

By Benny Kung
A new Nokia 6 smartphone is seen in this image released by HMD to Reuters on January 7, 2017. Photo: HMD/Handout via Reuters
Business Nokia

HMD launches first Nokia smartphone for China

Southeast Asia Myanmar
A miner showing pieces of ruby and jade at a ruby mine in Mogok, north of Mandalay. Photo: Ye Aung Thu/AFP

Treasure hunt in Myanmar's 'land of
the rubies'

By Hlay-Hlay Htay

Myanmar is the source of over 80% of the world's rubies, yet decades of isolation under the former ruling junta means little is known about the industry

A bitcoin sign is held in Hong Kong February 28, 2014. Reuters/Bobby Yip/File Photo
Bitcoin currency

Bitcoin will never be a currency; it’s way weirder than that

By Cade Metz, Wired

Bitcoin exchange BTCC responds to Chinese central bank statements

By Coindesk

China’s risk-loving investors ditch local stock markets for bitcoin

By Quartz
China Wanda Group
Wang Jianlin, chairman of the Wanda Group. Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter

A feast for wolves

By Simon Chadwick, Paul Widdop and Daniel Parnell

From football to movies to Indian cricket, Wanda is leading a pack of business interests with the aim of building an empire from China to Hollywood

Politics
Hundreds of thousands of protestors returned to the streets of Seoul on January 7, demanding impeached President Park Geun-hye's immediate removal. A South Korean monk set fire to himself as part of the protest. Photo: AFP
Politics South Korea

Monk sets himself on fire at anti-Park protest

By Agence France-Presse
Politics geopolitics Analysis
The fuselage of the US Navy EP-3 surveillance plane sits on the tarmac at the Lingshui airfield on China's Hainan Island after its dorsal fin and tail cone were removed . Photo: Reuters

What if Bush had taken a tougher line with China in 2001?

By Harry J. Kazianis
Culture Politics
Huli Wigman Chief Kubumu (left) and wig specialist Nabeta from Poroiba Akau village near Tari. Photo: Julie L. Kessler

A chance judicial encounter in remote Papua New Guinea

By Julie L. Kessler
Donald Trump has threatened Toyota with punitive taxes. Photo: AFP
Toyota Motor Donald Trump

Toyota shares drop after Trump tweet about Mexico plant

By Reuters
Politics Middle East Analysis
An Iranian woman walks past a mural on the wall of the former US embassy in the Iranian capital Tehran on November 9, 2016. Photo: AFP / ATTA KENARE

If Trump overrules nuclear deal, Iran may turn to ISIS

By Farhad Rezaei

With Rouhani's government the best hope for stability, the incoming US administration should think twice about tearing up the JCPOA agreement

China
Keeping an eye on you. Photo/Greenpeace
China NGOs

NGOs under threat in China’s latest crackdown on ‘foreign forces’

By Zheping Huang, Quartz
China Business
Consumers choose vegetables at a supermarket in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters/Aly Song

Data to show China in sound position but risks abound

By Reuters
The Big Squeeze... China's policymakers engineered a rising currency and liquidity crunch to burn yuan bears. Photo: Reuters/Jason Lee

China raises yuan reference rate most since 2005

By Steve Wang and Agencies
The yuan has fallen about 1.5% since the end of September. Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu

Five things to know about personal forex purchases in China

By Caixin
Business China
Lunar New Year, or the annual Spring Festival, is a time when migrant workers in cities like Shanghai head back home to their rural roots to see family. Photo: Reuters/Aly Song

Battle for a train ticket home: business or crime?

By Lin Wanxia

Online platforms are charging fast-track service fees to help people get a rail seat for the annual Spring Festival rush, but some say it is scalping

A high-speed train arriving in Beijing from Xuzhou in the eastern province of Jiangsu on 4 January, Jiangsu China.com posted on Weibo account.

China’s high-speed trains turn into ‘smoggy gold’

By Benny Kung
Peter Zhang (left), Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Sir Richard Heygate signed an MOU in March 2016.
China Sino-UK ties

SinoFortone – ragtag opportunists or a front for Beijing?

By Richard Cook

ExclusiveBeer, fish, chips ... and dumplings: Xi Jinping's UK pub

By Richard Cook with reporting by Liu Hsiu Wen

Xi is spark for China's unlikely passion for England's north

By Richard Cook
South Asia
A man talks on his mobile phone while walking on a road in Kolkata, India January 6, 2017. Photo: Reuters/Rupak De Chowdhuri
South Asia Demonetization

Indian government asks local handset makers for cheap phones

By Economic Times
South Asia China FDI

Sri Lanka police clash with protestors over China investment

By Reuters
South Asia Crime

Bangalore’s image tainted as video emerges of molestation

By Asia Times staff

The image of India’s IT capital Bangalore as a safe city has received another blow with a video emerging on Wednesday of two men molesting a woman as she walked home alone after New Year celebrations. The footage emerges after drunk men grope women at...

Activists of All India Mahila Sanskritik Sangathan at a protest rally against atrocities on women, gang rape, immoral trafficking and obscenity. Photo: AFP/Sonali Pal Chaudhury/NurPhoto
India Cricket

MS Dhoni and the code of ‘letting go’

Raja Murthy By Raja Murthy

Mahendra Singh Dhoni abruptly quitting as India's cricket captain near midnight of November 4, may have surprised millions of his fans worldwide, but he further polished a legacy of lessons from life’s playing fields: how to never give up, but more importantly, when to let go – before the world bluntly says “get out.” Treating both success and failure with equanimity, an iron-willed determination to reach the target - many aspects of Dhoni's inspiring leadership career...

South Asia India
In this photograph taken on April 6, 2016, a victim of marital rape poses near her home in New Delhi. Photo: AFP

Why most rapes go unreported in India

By Anusha Venkat

The woman whose humiliation was captured on video in Bangalore over the New Year is not alone in fearing retaliation and further indignity

Indians gather at a vigil and protest against the gang-rape of a nun at a convent-school in Kolkata in March. Photo: AFP

‘Rape videos’ drive victims to suicide in India

By Asia Times staff
Two men on a scooter assault a woman, attempting to take off her clothes and pushing her to the ground before leaving, in Bangalore, India, in this still image taken from January 1, 2017, CCTV footage. Photo: Local resident CCTV footage/via Reuters TV

Police arrest four men for molesting woman in Bangalore

By Asia Times staff
