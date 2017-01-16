Menu
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Swiss President Doris Leuthard. Photo: Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann
Politics China

Tibet protesters detained in Vienna during Xi Jinping visit

By Reuters
Carrie Lam speaks at a press conference to announce her candidacy for the 2017 Hong Kong Chief Executive election. Photo: AFP/Isaac Lawrence
Politics Hong Kong

I’m running for chief because I love the city: Carrie Lam

By Benny Kung

If Hong Kong's former number 2 official wins the election in March, she will become the first woman chief executive

Politics Opinion

Palestinians’ choice: be part of progress or be bypassed

By Francesco Sisci

The president of the Palestinian authority, Mahmoud Abbas, was in Rome over the week-end to try to get the Pope, almost the ultimate super soft power, to support his cause. This diplomatic effort came after a new terrorist attack in Israel in which a truck rammed innocent bystanders, followed by a rally in Gaza to support it. There is madness in this in a very technical sense – as in losing touch with reality – because the whole regional situation has shifted, and not only because of the wars in Syria or Iraq. The Chinese plan for a "new Silk...

US Secretary of State John Kerry (left) talks with Vo Ban Tam, who was a member of the Viet Cong and took part in an attack on Kerry's Swift Boat in the Mekong River Delta on February 28, 1969. Photo: AFP / Alex Brandon
Politics Vietnam

Kerry’s bid to reassure Vietnam ahead of Trump takeover

By Ha Nguyen

Outgoing US Secretary of State didn't mention Rex Tillerson's comments about South China Sea but spoke about ongoing bilateralism on the cusp of an era of potentially greater volatility in the region

Politics diplomacy Analysis
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (left) walks with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (right) in Davao City on January 13, 2017. Photo: AFP / Ted Aljibe

Abe toasts Duterte in bid to counter China’s advances

By Richard Javad Heydarian
Politics Opinion

Why Trump, and Asia, need Randy Forbes as US Navy secretary

By Harry J. Kazianis

As the world takes stock of the upcoming transfer of power in Washington, DC, the US military faces tremendous challenges to what seemed, for a time, its limitless ability to project power around the globe and protect its interests and allies, especially in the Asia-Pacific. Indeed, America’s enemies have studied the wars of the past and discovered a simple truth: don’t let Washington’s forces, specifically its naval forces, near your coastline — or you...

Chinese students pose during a graduation photo shoot at Curtin University in Bentley, Perth, Western Australia. Photo: AFP
China education

China opens its job market to foreign postgraduates

By Lin Wanxia
Palm oil fruits on a truck. Photo: Reuters/Samsul Said
Myanmar Southeast Asia

Palm oil plantations create landlessness in Myanmar

By Matthieu Baudey and Carole Oudot
Marlboro cigarettes are among the brands Philip Morris promotes in India. Photo: Reuters/Brian Snyder
Business India

Philip Morris jolted by India ban plan on tobacco investors

By Aditya Kalra
Culture Asian Film

Japanese cast of Scorsese's Silence speak of a masterwork for the ages

By Kenta Kato

“God is silence. You have to go into your soul and search for the answer by yourself.” Thus Yosuke Kubozuka meditated on Martin Scorsese's new film, Silence, at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan (FCCJ) on January 12. Scorsese’s long-awaited project – based on the...

A still from Martin Scorsese's Silence
Middle East Syria
A wounded Syrian boy receives treatment at a make-shift hospital after shelling on the rebel-held town of Douma, east of the Syrian capital Damascus, in October. Photo: AFP / Abd Doumany

Rebuilding Syria’s decimated medical infrastructure

By Seema Sengupta
An injured Syrian man on the Syrian side of the Bab al-Hawa border crossing between Syria and Turkey waits with his child outside a hospital on December 16, 2016. Photo: AFP / Bulent Kilic

Blighted: war’s toll on Syria’s health and healthcare

By Seema Sengupta
Women, affected by a gas attack, receive treatment inside a makeshift hospital in Kfar Zeita village in the central province of Hama in 2014. Photo: Reuters / Badi Khlif

Time to hold chemical war criminals in Syria to account

By Seema Sengupta
China
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank President Jin Liqun, an erudite lover of T S Eliot and Ted Hughes. Photo: AFP / Jim Watson
Business AIIB

AIIB’s Jin Liqun aims for graft-free, sustainable Asia

By Jane Perlez, New York Times
Business China

China exports in 2016 show steepest decline in six years

By Benny Kung

China's trade picture is looking gloomy as the national customs agency released data showing the biggest drop in exports last year since 2009, a downtrend that may continue based on World Bank forecasts and the potential for trade friction with the US. “International trade will...

Crane vehicles lift containers to be shipped abroad from trucks on a quay at the Port of Qingdao in Qingdao city, Shandong province. Photo: AFP/
Chinese tourists Haiti Chen (left) and Jialin Wang brandish shopping bags in Central London, October 5, 2016. Photo: Reuters/Neil Hall
China tourism

WeChat data suggests all not right in China tourist statistics

By JingDaily
South Asia
South Asia Politics

‘Black Pongal’ for Tamils amid clashes, arrests in Madurai

By Asia Times staff

It was a bitter “black Pongal” for people in southern India’s Tamil Nadu as the Supreme Court ban on the traditional bull-taming sport of jallikattu, soured Saturday's start of the four-day harvest celebrations. In Madurai district, people clashed with police and more than 20 of them were...

Villagers participating in a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town. Photo: Reuters
'Jallikattu' in action. Photo: AFP / Dibyangshu Sarkar

Protests erupt in Tamil Nadu over ban on ‘bull-taming’ sport

By Asia Times staff

What is jallikattu?

By Economic Times
Bangladesh has one of the highest rates of child marriage in the world. Photo: Flickr
South Asia Bangladesh

Bangladeshi proposal on child marriage is step backwards

By Reuters
Politics Armaments

A friend in need – India’s arms sales to Vietnam make sense

By Helen Clark

India is poised to sell its sophisticated Akash missile defense system to Vietnam, the latest development in a broad strategic relationship that has grown rapidly in recent years and added a new twist to the spiraling power contest in the South China Sea. The...

An Indian soldier salutes as he rides an Akash air defence system during India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26, 2016. Photo: AFP / Roberto SCHMIDT
Politics
Politics Opinion
Jack Ma's offer to create 1 million US jobs is an offer Donald Trump cannot possibly refuse. Photo: Imaginechina

Trump, Kissinger and Ma playing on a crowded chessboard

By Pepe Escobar

Confrontational rhetoric from the Pentagon and State Department is just noise, writes Pepe Escobar; the real Great Game plotting is on a deeper level

Wayang kulit puppets in Java, Indonesia. Photo: Collection Jean François Hubert

AnalysisShadow play: the New Great Game in Eurasia

By Pepe Escobar
Emanuele Scimia

One China, three foreign policy faces

By Emanuele Scimia
Hong Kong's next boss?Photo: Reuters/Neil Hall
Hong Kong Election

Hong Kong’s Lam and Tsang get nod to run in chief executive race

By Benny Kung
Prevention of child abuse is difficult in Malaysia. Photo: publicdomainpictures.net
Politics Malaysia

Malaysian families in denial after paedophile case

By Reuters
A mosque in the Zeytinburnu neigborhood of Istanbul. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Politics Turkey

New Year’s Day gunman lived in Turkey’s migrant community

By Reuters

Two Chinese nationals held over Turkey nightclub attack

By Reuters
Armed and deadly: United Wa State Army soldier holds a weapon as he marches during a festival in a village outside Pansang, Wa territory in northeast Myanmar October 3, 2016. Photo: Reuters/Soe Zeya Tun
Politics Myanmar

Leadership change looms for armed group key to Myanmar peace

By Reuters
North Korea nuclear weapons Analysis

Strategy for handling North Korea nukes: tailored deterrence

By Michael Raska

During the first North Korea nuclear crisis in 1993-1994, the administration of US President Bill Clinton considered preemptive air strikes on nuclear facilities and ballistic missile sites in the North. Specifically, this involved the use of cruise missiles and F-117 stealth fighters to destroy North Korea’s plutonium reactor site at Yongbyon. At that time, the US Air Force at the Kunsan Air Base deployed six F-117s. However, the decision was put on hold given the retaliatory...

Former UN chief Ban Ki-moon kisses a boy as he arrives at Incheon International Airport. Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-ji
Politics Corruption

Designer in Ban Ki-moon family bribery case caught in Mexico

By Reuters

UN distances itself from Ban family graft scandal

By Agence France-Presse
China US
J-15 fighters from China's Liaoning aircraft carrier conduct a drill in an area of South China Sea, January 2, 2017. Reuters/Mo Xiaoliang

Global Times warns of ‘military clash’ if US blockades South China Sea

By Asia Times
Park Chul-hong (C), skipper of the South Korea-registered carrier DongBang Giant 2, is greeted by former Sulu governor Abdusakur Tan after he was freed by militants of the Abu Sayyaf group. Photo: Reuters/Nickee Butlangan
Southeast Asia Islamist militants

Islamists free captain, crew member taken from Korean ship

Mindanao pirates hunted after 8 fishermen killed

By Interaksyon
Iran nuclear deal Donald Trump

Is Trump shredding the Iran deal the least of our problems?

Rajan Menon By Rajan Menon

Stack up the op-eds and essays on the disasters that await the world once Donald Trump moves into the White House and you’ll have a long list of dismaying scenarios. One that makes the lineups of most pundits involves a crisis with Iran. So imagine this. Trump struts to the podium for his first presidential press conference, the trademark jutting jaw prominent. He’s spent the previous several days using Twitter to trash the nuclear agreement...

Cambodian opposition leader Sam Rainsy (front left) raises hands with Kem Sokha in 2014. Photo: AFP / Tang Chhin Sothy
Politics Cambodia

Divide and rule: Cambodia’s opposition in pre-election test

By David Hutt
Business
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in Menlo Park, California. Photo: Reuters/Stephen Lam
Business Poverty

Eight billionaires as rich as world’s poorest half

By BBC
Pedestrians walk past the Cheung Kong Center in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP/Anthony Wallace
Business Hong Kong

Cheung Kong sweetens DUET bid in test of foreign investment

By Reuters
San Diego based Formalloy shows a 3D printed metal piece, printed in roughly 90 minutes by their A222 Laser Metal Deposition system, at the Frontier Tech Forum, in December 2016. Photo: DPA
Culture Technology

How 3D printing could disrupt Asian economies

By Christopher H Lim and Tamara Nair
Business Mining

Indonesia says it won’t flood nickel market

By Reuters

Indonesia's abrupt easing of a three-year ban on nickel ore exports will not flood the global market but instead is aimed at balancing the country's smelters and creating job opportunities at mines, top mining officials said on Saturday. Indonesian mines may export up to 5.2...

Fear in a handful of dust? A worker poses with a handful of nickel ore at the nickel mining factory of PT Vale. The easing of an export ban on unprocessed ore sent prices tumbling. Photo: Reuters/Yusuf Ahmad
Business Aviation

China logistics giant to build Asia’s largest air freight hub

By Lin Wanxia and Benny Kung

Chinese private logistics giant S.F. Express Co Ltd has pledged to build the busiest air cargo hub in Asia, reaching areas accounting for 80% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product within two hours, including major cities like Beijing and Shanghai. The firm said it would...

A Chinese worker loads parcels onto a cargo plane of SF Airlines at the Dalian Zhoushuizi International Airport in Dalian city, northeast China's Liaoning province, 8 June 2016. Photo: AFP/Zhang Chunlei
A passenger takes a photo of a Tigerair jet at Sydney's Airport in Australia. Photo: Reuters/Jason Reed

Indonesia blames license breach for Tigerair Bali grounding

By The Sydney Morning Herald
A SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 aircraft taxis on the tarmac after landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji international airport in Mumbai November 26, 2012. Photo: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui

India’s SpiceJet seals US$22 billion Boeing deal

By Reuters
Business Taiwan

Rough water seen for Taiwan dollar after Tillerson's South China Sea comments

By Asia Times staff

US Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson made several combative statements in his Senate confirmation hearings on Wednesday evening about the incoming administration's determination to deny China's occupation and militarization of outcrops and atolls in the South China Sea. “We’re going to have to send...

Taiwan-dollar-volatility-03
Tata Sons chairman-designate Natarajan Chandrasekaran speaks during a news conference in Mumbai, India January 12, 2017. Photo: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui
Business India

Tata Sons names insider Chandrasekaran as new chairman

By Reuters
Philippine central bank Governor Amando Tetangco gestures during an interview with Reuters at the central bank headquarters in metro Manila, Philippines, January 11, 2017. Reuters/Romeo Ranoco
Philippines Central Bank

Focus on actions not words, Philippine central bank governor says

By Reuters
Culture
Culture Thailand
  • Boy's toys: Thailand's army opened up the the grownups' toy box for Children's Day. Photo: Reuters
  • Photo: Reuters
  • Photo: Reuters
  • A Thai army soldier gives a weapon to a boy to pose for a picture during Children's Day celebration at a military facility in Bangkok, Thailand January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
  • Photo: Reuters

Toy soldiers

By Asia Times staff
Japan Culture
Visitors believe that putting their own Maneki-neko here will bring them good luck. The figures are sold at a nearby shop. Photo : Said Karlsson

Cat beckons

By Said Karlsson
Culture Mixed Martial Arts
Myanmar’s Aung La N Sang tries his hardest against Russian Vitaly Bigdash on January 14, 2017. Photo: One Championship

MMA veteran too strong for Mynamar’s Aung La N Sang

By Asia Times staff
Culture Hinduism
  • Hindu women sit around fires to keep warm before taking holy baths at Saali River during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Sankhu in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTX2YKYD
  • A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man prays as he takes a dip at Sangam, a confluence of three rivers, the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival in Allahabad, India, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
  • Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai, India, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
  • An aerial view shows Hindu devotees at the main point of the Sangam where the rivers Ganga and Yamuna meet, as well as the mythical Saraswati, during the Magh Mela festival in Allahabad on January 14, 2017. The Magh Mela is held every year on the banks of Triveni Sangam - the confluence of the three great rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mystical Saraswati - in Prayag near Allahabad during the Hindu month of Magh which corresponds to mid January - mid February. / AFP PHOTO / Sanjay KANOJIA
  • A Hindu pilgrim takes a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island. Photo: Reuters/
  • Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai, India, January 14, 2017. Photo: Reuters/Shailesh Andrade
  • Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai, India, January 14, 2017. Photo: Reuters/Shailesh Andrade
  • Indian fire fighters douse a fire among the temporary tents used by the state police officials as bystanders watch on Gangasagar Island, around 150 kms south of Kolkata on January 14, 2017. More than 700,000 Hindu pilgrims and sadhus - holy men - are expected to gather at the confluence of the River Ganges and the Bay of Bengal during the Gangasagar Mela to take a 'holy dip' in the ocean on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, a holy day of the Hindu calendar considered to be of great religious significance in Hindu mythology. / AFP PHOTO / Dibyangshu SARKAR
  • Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations. Photo: Reuters/Shailesh Andrade
  • Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God. Photo: Reuters/Shailesh Andrade
  • A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man takes a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 14, 2017. Photo: Reuters/Rupak De Chowdhuri
  • A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man carrying his pet monkey walks after taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
  • A Hindu pilgrim (2nd R) loses her balance after she along with other pilgrims were hit by a wave as they take a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
  • Hindu pilgrims leave after taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
  • Hindu devotees take a dip at Sangam, a confluence of three rivers, the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival in Allahabad, India, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
  • A Hindu man and his son hold burning incense sticks and a candle as they pray after taking a dip in the waters of river Howrah on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival in Chakmaghat village in the northeastern state of Tripura , India, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Joyous celebration

By Asia Times and Reuters
Kim Tae-Ri in The Handmaiden.
Culture Asian Film

The Handmaiden is main temptation at Asian Film Awards

By Mathew Scott
Chinese students partake in an examination of the national college entrance exam, also known as the Gaokao, at a school in Guiyang city, southwest China's Guizhou province, 7 June 2016. Photo: AFP/Qin gang
China education

Chinese students can borrow from ‘score bank’ to pass exams

By Lin Wanxia
