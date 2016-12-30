Menu
Modi said the corrupt will have no place to hid. Photo: Reuters
South Asia Economy

Modi gives healing touch after the pain of note ban

By Asia Times staff

Opposition parties denounce PM's populist steps as a ploy to win upcoming assembly elections; minister says fight against corruption is not over yet

CCTV headquarters in Beijing. For an organization that is supposed to be emanating soft power, the building has a touch of the Death Star about it. Photo: Reuters
China Media expansion

CCTV launches global platform in Xi push to rebrand China

By Ben Richardson

'China needs to know better about the world and the world needs to know better about China,' Xi says. But only the good stuff

Peter Zhang, Managing Director of SinoFortone Group, outside The Plough at Cadsden, Buckinghamshire. The group bought the pub after it was visited by Chinese Premier Xi Jinping last year, and aims to develop a chain of English-style pubs in China. Photo by Richard Jones/Sinopix for the Asia Times
China Sino-UK ties Exclusive

Beer, fish, chips & ... dumplings: Xi Jinping's UK pub

By Richard Cook with reporting by Liu Hsiu Wen

Peter Zhang takes time out from a string of multibillion pound projects to host a Christmas party in his new role as owner of Britain's most famous drinking hole

Chinese police officers examine ivory and rhino horn products seized after breaking up a criminal ring in Xuchang city, central China's Henan province, September 12, 2016. Photo: AFP
Culture Conservation 2016 Review

War against elephant poachers is front line to halt extinction

By Nicolas Delaunay

It is no coincidence that the demand for ivory has soared along with the rising wealth of Asia, particularly in China

Cause for celebration? China closing its legal domestic market will remove the cover smugglers need to operate.

China to ban ivory trade by end of 2017

By Asia Times staff
How many's enough? The science of elephant population can get even professional conservationists tied in knots. Photo courtesy of Pexels

Elephant numbers pose jumbo puzzle

By NDRC
Abbas Kiarostami(left) the legendary Iranian director at a Murcia film workshop in 2013. Photo: Pedro J Pacheco/ Wikimedia Commons
Culture Asian Film Exclusive

A personal tribute to Abbas Kiarostami

By Mathew Scott

Seifollah Samadian, a close friend of the acclaimed Iranian filmmaker, shares his memories of ‘a very special man’

Culture Singapore Interview
Glad to be sad: Subsonic Eye are out to change Singapore's career-centric mindset with their brand of ethereal, dreamy pop. Photo: Official band picture

Subsonic Eye: happy music for sad people

By William Marshall

Singapore dream-popsters release their debut album early in 2017 in the city-state that mostly dreams of business and boardrooms

Psychopomp by Japanese Breakfast

Best dream-pop of 2016

By AOTY
Huh! are ready to set the stage alight at Clockenflap.

What the ... Huh!

By William Marshall
South Asia India

Modi offers slew of measures for poor

By News18
According to BJP, there may have been errors in the implementation of note ban but nobody can question the good intention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo/REUTERS
Culture
Culture Asian Film
Akihiko Shiota's Wet Women in the Wind

An industry in rude health – a review of Asian film in 2016

By Mathew Scott
A shot from See You Tomorrow.

Zhang Jiajia debut See You Tomorrow topples The Great Wall

By Russell Edwards
A still from Woven Wings of our Children

Filipino filmmaker fears deeper divisions

By Mathew Scott
Chinese director Zhang Yimou and cast members of his film The Great Wall. Photo: Reuters
China Asian Film

Ratings websites blamed for hurting China’s film industry

By Benny Kung

Zhang Jiajia debut See You Tomorrow topples The Great Wall

By Russell Edwards
Culture Hong Kong
  • Photo: Marcel Heijnen
  • Photo: Marcel Heijnen
  • Photo: Marcel Heijnen
  • Photo: Marcel Heijnen
  • Photo: Marcel Heijnen
  • Photo: Marcel Heijnen
  • Photo: Marcel Heijnen
  • Photo: Marcel Heijnen
  • Photo: Marcel Heijnen
  • m-heijnen-hk-shop-cats-64
  • Photo: Marcel Heijnen
  • Photo: Marcel Heijnen
  • Photo: Marcel Heijnen
  • Photo: Marcel Heijnen
  • Photo: Marcel Heijnen
  • Photo: Marcel Heijnen

Feline chilled? 16 images of Hong Kong’s zen-like shop cats

Dutch photographer Marcel Heijnen has made the city's four-legged shop assistants the subject of a recent exhibition and book

Business
Business Japan Analysis

Battered Toshiba running out of plausible options to plug nuclear hole in its finances

By Makiko Yamazaki and Taro Fuse

Faced with the prospect of a multi-billion-dollar writedown that could wipe out its shareholders' equity, Japan's Toshiba is running out of fixes: it is burning cash, cannot issue shares and has few easy assets left to sell. The Tokyo-based conglomerate, which is still recovering from...

Toshiba Corp President and CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa attends a news conference at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, December 27, 2016. Photo: Reuters/Toru Hanai
Pedestrians walk past a logo of Toshiba Corp outside an electronics retailer in Tokyo, Japan. Reuters

Toshiba said to report 100 billion yen loss for 2016

By Kyodo, Bloomberg
Deals Central? Tokyo Station, and the Marunouchi business District.

In 2017 global dealmaking, is the force with Japan Inc?

By Reuters
China Economy
A Chinese investor looks at a screen displaying the Shanghai Composite Index at a stock brokerage house in Fuyang city, Anhui province. Photo: AFP

Soft landing predicted
for China’s debt-laden corporates

By David P. Goldman

The consensus estimate for Chinese corporate earnings between 2015 and 2017 suggests the credit position of companies should improve significantly next year.

Chinese workers assemble cars on the assembly line at an auto plant in Zunyi city, southwest China's Guizhou province. Photo: AFP

China state-owned firms’ profit growth edges higher

By Reuters
Chinese workers install a signboard of Bank of China next to a branch of Sealand Securities in Hechi city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Photo: AFP

Invisible hand of “X-Repo” halts tumbling bond prices

By Steve Wang
South Korean President Park Geun-Hye speaks during an address to the nation, at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, 29 November 2016. Photo: Reuters/Jeon Heon-kyun
South Korea Economy

South Korea cuts 2017 GDP forecast on slump in spending, jobs

By Reuters
Chinese workers assemble cars on the assembly line at an auto plant in Zunyi city, southwest China's Guizhou province. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China state-owned firms’ profit growth edges higher

By Reuters
Business Interview Exclusive
Global Brands CEO Bruce Rockowitz. Photo: Reuters/Bobby Yip

Speed is of the essence for retail firms to survive

By Ben Richardson

Digital disruption is handing greater power to consumers, says Global Brands Group's Bruce Rockowitz

It's hardly Ho! Ho! Ho! at this Amazon Fulfilment Center in the US, but at least they still have jobs. Photo: Reuters/Noah Berger

Another year, another frenzied orgy of consumption

By Ben Richardson
Unwelcome news for Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba. Photo: AFP

Alibaba and the fakes and thieves

By Reuters
Consumers choose vegetables at a supermarket in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters/Aly Song
China Economy

China’s change of economic tactics in the spotlight

By Steve Wang and Agencies

China’s fiscal deficit could increase next year – analysts

By Caixin

Homes are for living in, not speculating on – China’s leaders

By Lin Wanxia
Politics
Japan Donald Trump Top Pick

View from Japan: President-elect Trump mustn’t let the post-war order slip away

Yoriko Kawaguchi By Yoriko Kawaguchi, Fmr. Foreign Affairs Minister, Japan

The United States of America is a critical part of the Asia-Pacific region. It has been a trusted and respected ally, and a strong partner and friend to Asian countries for many years. Asians appreciated the US rebalance, which reflects the US recognition of its interests in Asia, and of the challenges we must all tackle together. Over the past several decades, the United States has contributed greatly to regional peace and prosperity. On the security front, the...

US President Barack Obama (R) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe greet veterans at Kilo Pier overlooking the USS Arizona Memorial on December 27, 2016 at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii. Photo: AFP/Nicholas Kamm

Abe pledges Japan will never wage war again

By Reuters
China Military Top Pick

China’s military in 2016: Intelligence, missiles and marking territory in South China Sea

Bill Gertz By Bill Gertz

China's military advanced along several fronts in 2016 in its concerted program to develop new asymmetric and conventional warfare capabilities while continuing to challenge the United States for military control of key waterways in Asia. As 2016 drew to a close, China flexed its military muscle with the high-profile dispatch of its lone aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, to an area of the western Pacific in a carrier battle group formation. Seven warships accompanied the carrier...

Politics Japan Special Report
Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka speaks at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in October 1974. (FCCJ file photo)

40 years on: Lockheed and the downfall of Kakuei Tanaka

By Eiichiro Tokumoto
China
China Business
A customer uses the mobile payment at a noodle stand in Shenzhen. Photo: Johan Nylander

Fintech boom drives cashless China

By Johan Nylander
Mainland Chinese tourists take pictures during a cruise on the River Thames, central London. Photo: Reuters/Paul Hacket

Shenzhen startup gives travel giant a boost

By Johan Nylander
To be, or not to be. That is the question! A RoboThespian humanoid robot engages an audience at the Tami Intelligence Technology stall at the World Robot Conference 2016 in Beijing, China. The conference runs from October 21 to 25. Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter

Here’s how hot fintech got in Asia in 2016

By Tech in Asia
Business China
The bulls are getting nervous. Photo: Fan jiashan / Imaginechina

Markets living on the edge

By Steve Wang and Benny Kung

Recent events and upcoming challenges around money market and exchange rates, and shocks in the bond market, have put the banking sector on the defensive heading into 2017

Photo: Reuters

Yuan index basket expanded in wake of falls against dollar

By Reuters
Consumers choose vegetables at a supermarket in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters/Aly Song

China’s change of economic tactics in the spotlight

By Steve Wang and Agencies
Chinese Christians attend Christmas Eve mass at a Catholic church in Beijing, on December 24, 2016. Photo: AFP / Wang Zhao
China Religion

Chinese Catholics must 'Sinicise': Communist Party official

By Ben Blanchard
Hong Kong Politics
Pro-independence legislator-elects Baggio Leung and Yau Wai-ching take part in a protest against what they call Beijing's interference in local politics and the rule of law in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu

Pro-independence HK lawmakers make final appeal against ban

By Agence France-Presse
South Asia
Pakistan security

Pakistan’s terrorism quandary: It’s within, not without

Shazar Shafqat By Shazar Shafqat, Security Analyst

An unusual intro. But, this is important. A humble request to all of the naysayers: please move on. Please don’t scroll down any further. Please engage in something better and more fruitful. The following lines might not go down well, particularly, if a ‘foreign hand’ is what you try to locate every time a terrorist activity is conducted within Pakistan. Although, yes, the western border of Pakistan is extremely porous and the state of...

India Surrogacy

India’s surrogacy bill fails to guard the child’s interests

Sonali Kusum By Sonali Kusum

The Indian parliament ushered the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill 2016 by the Health Ministry proposing to legalize altruistic, domestic surrogacy. The bill followed a decade-long practice of commercial overseas surrogacy in India, and aimed to control exploitation of surrogate child and mother for unethical purposes. Yet the bill in more ways than one largely suffers from safeguarding the child interest. No breast feeding for surrogate child: The Surrogacy Bill is silent on the most fundamental safeguard, being breastfeeding for...

Stacks of banknotes that were found in a raid by police in New Delhi. Photo: AFP
South Asia Economy

India to jail people caught with banned banknotes

By Asia Times staff
Children walking through an opium plantation in Shan State, Myanmar. The country has struggled to stem the tide of narcotics from its remote and violence-scarred border regions. Photo: AFP/Phyo Hein Kyaw
Southeast Asia Myanmar

Myanmar’s vicious circle inside the golden triangle

By Carole Oudot and Matthieu Baudey

To stay or go? Stark choices for villagers in war-torn Shan state

By Matthieu Baudey and Carole Oudot

Muslim found beheaded after talking to Myanmar journalists

By Carole Oudot and Matthieu Baudey
