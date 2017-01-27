Menu
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (L) listens to Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald Dela Rosa during a late night news conference at the presidential palace in Manila, Philippines January 29, 2017. Reuters/Ezra Acayan
Philippines Drug War

Philippines to disband police anti-drug units, but war goes on

By Reuters

President Rodrigo Duterte said he was embarrassed that anti-drugs officers had abused their power.

Asia markets get a taste of the Trump effect. Photo: AFP
Asia Stock Markets Trump Effect

Asia shares retreat as Trump travel ban, weak GDP add to worries

By Reuters

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan and Japan's Nikkei both slid 0.5 percent early on Monday.

Failed state: poverty and a lack of hope is playing into the hands of extremists. But is that also playing into the hands of global interests? Photo: Reuters
Politics Syria Analysis

Failed Islamic State?

By Sami Moubayed
Russia South Asia

India reboots security ties with Russia

By M.K. Bhadrakumar
  • A poster for Dragon Seed.
  • Tape is used to give Katherine Hepburn the Asian look in Dragon Seed.
  • In 1944, Katherine Hepburn and Turhan Bey as a Chinese couple in Dragon Seed.
  • A poster for The Conqueror.
  • In 1956 film The Conqueror, Susan Hayward is the love interest for John Wayne's Genghis Khan.
  • John Wayne swaggered his way through The Conqueror as a cowboy.
  • A poster for Short Circuit 2.
  • Fisher Stevens is made up to look Indian for the Ben Jabituya character in Short Circuit 2.
  • A film poster for Breakfast at Tiffany's
  • Mickey Rooney is the bucktoothed Japanese neighbor in Breakfast at Tiffany's.
  • A poster for Ghost in the Shell.
  • Scarlett Johannson as The Major in Ghost in the Shell.
  • A poster for The Great Wall.
Culture Asian Film

Whitewashing the Great Wall

By Pavan Shamdasani

Hollywood seems to have ignored past transgressions in using white actors in place of Asians in many film roles. Asia Times presents some offenders

Parisian_Exterior
Spotlight The Parisian Macao

Paris on the Pearl River

Politics geopolitics Analysis

Who’s top rooster in the South China Sea?

By Pepe Escobar

As we enter the Year of the Rooster, a fierce debate rages over whether Donald Trump is trying to stake his claim as the Great Red Rooster lording it over the South China Sea. First we had Secretary of State nominee Rex “T. Rex” Tillerson...

A woman takes a photo of a giant chicken sculpture made to resemble Donald Trump outside a shopping mall in the city of Taiyuan, in China's Shanxi province. Photo: AFP
Culture Space
The Google Lunar XPrize to to land a lunar rover on the moon.

India, Japan in final group for Google moon shot competition

By Peter J. Brown
China's test firing of a Long March 5 carrier rocket from the Hainan Wenchang Space Center, on November 3, 2016. China has an orbiting space lab, plans for a manned space station by 2022, and could become the second country to place a human on the moon. Photo: AFP

opinionChina’s space goals: prestige seeking or economic dividend

By Namrata Goswami
This galaxy has a far more exciting and futuristic classification than most — it is a megamaser. Megamasers are intensely bright, around 100 million times brighter than the masers found in galaxies like the Milky Way. The entire galaxy essentially acts as an astronomical laser that beams out microwave emission rather than visible light (hence the ‘m’ replacing the ‘l’). This megamaser is named IRAS 16399-0937, and is located over 370 million light-years from Earth. This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image belies the galaxy’s energetic nature, instead painting it as a beautiful and serene cosmic rosebud. The image comprises observations captured across various wavelengths by two of Hubble’s instruments: the Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS), and the Near Infrared Camera and Multi-Object Spectrometer (NICMOS). NICMOS’s superb sensitivity, resolution, and field of view gave astronomers the unique opportunity to observe the structure of IRAS 16399-0937 in detail. They found that IRAS 16399-0937 hosts a double nucleus — the galaxy’s core is thought to be formed of two separate cores in the process of merging. The two components, named IRAS 16399N and IRAS 16399S for the northern and southern parts respectively, sit over 11 000 light-years apart. However, they are both buried deep within the same swirl of cosmic gas and dust and are interacting, giving the galaxy its peculiar structure. The nuclei are very different. IRAS 16399S appears to be a starburst region, where new stars are forming at an incredible rate. IRAS 16399N, however, is something known as a LINER nucleus (Low Ionization Nuclear Emission Region), which is a region whose emission mostly stems from weakly-ionised or neutral atoms of particular gases. The northern nucleus also hosts a black hole with some 100 million times the mass of the Sun! Photo: NASA

New frontiers: The year ahead in space

By New Atlas
China Lunar New Year

Auspicious dishes: all set for the family reunion

By Lin Wanxia
A reunion dinner is designed to bring a family good luck in the year ahead. Photo: Asia Times / Lin Wanxia
A calligrapher writes a set of spring festival couplets for a customer. Spring festival couplets are used as New Year decorations in Taiwan to express hopeful thoughts for the coming year. Handwritten ones are increasingly rare in the digital age. Photo: Asia Times / Liu Hsiu Wen

Market economies: New Year shopping in Taiwan

By Liu Hsiu Wen
A Chinese man and his daughter visit a papercuts display at Beijing Olympic Park on January 22. Photo: AFP / China OUT

Lunar New Year in numbers

By Asia Times

Home sweet home

By Lin Wanxia
Photo courtesy of Pauline Yau
Culture Lunar New Year

Year of the Rooster #atimescny

Culture drink

Baijiu, by jove! Chinese spirit stirs up UK cocktail scene

By L.K. Morgan

The most popular spirit in the world is no longer among China’s best-kept secrets. For centuries, baijiu (Chinese for “white alcohol”) was virtually unknown outside the Middle Kingdom – but now it is finally gaining popularity with Western drinkers. Baijiu is a grain-based drink, fermented...

Photo: Akshay Chitwar
Politics Southeast Asia Analysis
Indonesian Muslims hold dawn prayers on December 12, 2016, one day before Jakarta's Christian governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama's first trial as some Islamic groups have vowed to maintain pressure until he is prosecuted for blasphemy. The high-profile case has emboldened hardline groups and stoked fears of growing intolerance in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation. Photo: AFP / Kahfi Syaban Nasuti

A rising tide of Islamic intolerance

By David Hutt

Radical notions of Islam are gaining mainstream resonance in Indonesia and Malaysia, a trend that is drowning out more moderate views and voices

Indonesian Muslim demonstrators attend a protest against Jakarta's Christian governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama outside the North Jakarta court as he stands trial for blasphemy in Jakarta on December 13, 2016. The case has stoked fears of growing intolerance in the Muslim-majority nation. Photo: AFP/ Adek Berry

Islamic vigilante group in the spotlight

By John McBeth
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak addresses delegates of the ruling party, United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), during the opening ceremony of the annual general assembly at the Putra World Trade Center (PWTC) in Kuala Lumpur on December 5, 2013. The ruling party UMNO's six day general assembly 2013 began with the official opening by the party President Najib Razak. AFP PHOTO / MOHD RASFAN / AFP PHOTO / MOHD RASFAN

Political Islam has populist appeal

By David Hutt
Southeast Asia Thailand

Graft report stains Prayuth’s clean hands

By Shawn W. Crispin

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha vowed in an address last year marking anti-corruption day that Thailand would be graft-free in the next 20 years under a military master reform plan. A report released on January 25 by anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International showed his military regime...

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha speaks to the media after a cabinet meeting in Bangkok on October 18, 2016. Photo: AFP/ DailyNews
People walk past a portrait of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun and the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at a department store in central Bangkok, Thailand, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

AnalysisNew reign takes hold in Thailand

By Shawn W. Crispin
China
Donald Trump China Top Pick

The TPP’s demise helps China trump Taiwan

Emanuele Scimia By Emanuele Scimia

If new United States President Donald Trump really intends to revise Washington’s approach to cross-strait relations, questioning Beijing’s “one-China” policy and developing official level ties with Taiwan to strengthen the island nation’s role in East Asia, his decision to abandon – and ultimately kill – the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) on free trade moves rather in the opposite direction. In the absence of valid alternatives, in fact, the US withdrawal from the TPP will negatively affect...

Vroom boom: car sales get China out of the ditch. Photo: Reuters
Business China

Smokestack economy spews back to life with profit rebound

By Steve Wang

Property cushions state coffers from tax cuts, VAT switch

By Steve Wang
Former Hong Kong governor Chris Patten speaks at the Foreign Correspondents' Club in Hong Kong, China, on November 25, 2016. Photo: Reuters / Bobby Yip
China Hong Kong

Chris Patten: UK risks ‘selling its honor’ on Hong Kong

By Danny Vincent, BBC News
Russia China

Moscow says China missiles not a threat

By Sergei Blagov

China's military muscle is not a threat to Russia, said Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, in televised remarks

A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency. U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency/Handout via Reuters/File Photo

PLA may have new air-to-air missile

By SupChina, China Daily
South Asia
South Asia India
Love is blind. Ashiq Nath poses with a cobra in Jogi Dera, the snake charmers' settlement. Photo: Reuters/Adnan Abidi

Simply child's play

By Reuters
Economy Indian economy

Ratan Tata camp notches up minor victory in giant battle

By Asia Times

In the ongoing leadership tussle at Tata Group, the camp of Ratan Tata got a shot in the arm after the country's market regulator ruled there was nothing wrong if the company seeks the expertise of  the "Chairman Emeritus" even after he has left the...

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata group, leaves his office building in Mumbai, India October 27, 2016. REUTERS
India Budget

India plans expansive budget despite growth, revenue worries

By Reuters

India's finance minister is likely to borrow more than originally planned when he presents the budget on February 1, senior aides and officials said, counting on revenues from a national sales tax that has yet to start. Arun Jaitley is looking at how to fund...

Road to growth: India expected to plough funds into infrastructure to fuel growth. Photo: Reuters
For Tamils, the centuries-old rural sport jallikattu is integral to their culture
South Asia Animal Rights

Chorus for animal sport in India as jallikattu is legalized

By Asia Times staff

Jallikattu protesters torch police station as row rumbles on

By Asia Times staff
Politics India Analysis

India has been 'post-truth' for years

By Ranjit Goswami

Major social change does not happen within the space of a year. Yet, to a large number of observers around the world, the “post-truth” phenomenon seemed to emerge from nowhere in 2016. Two key events of 2016 shaped our understanding of the post-truth world: One...

Demonetisation, an example of post-truth politics? Photo: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP
Scrapped 1000 rupee and 500 rupee notes have to be deposited by December 30. Photo/Reuters

India’s currency curbs shake faith of foreign investors

A bank employee fills a form after counting stacks of old 1000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, November 25, 2016. Photo: Reuters/Mukesh Gupta

Cash-ban distress leaves scant room for India budget giveaways

By Reuters
People attend a product unveiling event of NTT Docomo in Tokyo, Japan, May 11, 2016. _ REUTERS
Business Tata Group

Tata keen to settle financial dispute with NTT Docomo

By Asia Times staff
Culture India
Photo courtesy of Varmakalai Asan Gopalakrishnan.

Varmakalai – the ‘deadly’ art that’s dying

By Anusha Venkat

Considered the 'master' of martial arts, varmakalai uses 'vital spots,' or pressure points, both to hurt and to heal. Its practitioners in southern India guard its secrets closely, even as the practice dwindles

Dance students perform a Bharatnatyam dance under the tutelage of Aayurshi Neeraj in New Delhi. Photo: AFP / Chandan Khanna

Roots revival: India’s classical dance styles back in vogue

By Annie Banerji
Politics Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka still paying off past debts to China as it plans for the future

By David Brewster

For Sri Lanka, 2015 was a major turning point that saw voters  reject a corrupt and authoritarian regime led by Mahinda Rajapaksa and move decisively towards democracy and communal reconciliation. Sri Lanka has long been the most economically developed state in South Asia and despite...

A hopeful year ahead? Photo: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters
Politics
Politics Military-industrial complex Opinion
Holy Wigs, Fatman!

The Darkest Knight of America's
soul

By William J. Astore

Weapons, warriors & fear is the New Order for Americans increasingly submerged in a violent cesspool of their own creation

What would the Donald do to de-escalate an entanglement with, for example, the Russian Women's contingent seen here on parade in Red Square? Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Escalation watch: four global hotspots for Trump

By Michael T. Klare
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump talks to members of the media after a meeting meeting with Pentagon officials at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Pentagon expected to curb military ties with China

By Bill Gertz
Politics trade

Will Trump hop along an American Silk Road?

By Pepe Escobar
Whither now for Trump's America? The man behind the curtain can either ignite a trade war or grant China's wishes for more access to its investors
Politics Syrian civil war
On track? Syrians wave at passengers riding a train across Aleppo's devastated eastern districts for the first time in more than four years, on January 25. Photo: AFP

Syrians review their new constitution … in Moscow

By Sami Moubayed

Something for everyone (to disagree on) in Russian-drafted accord that outlines secular state with devolved powers and weak presidency

Manish Rai

Why Assad won

By Manish Rai, Geopolitical Analyst
Salman Rafi

Russia and Turkey hand Assad a ‘win-win’ scenario

By Salman Rafi
Former Hong Kong chief secretary Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor Photo: RTHK
Politics Hong Kong

Carrie Lam flunks her own legacy as HK election nears

By Asia Times staff

Candidate for HK chief Tsang insists he has Beijing’s trust

By Asia Times staff
Business
China Business
6880146-the-simpsons

Ay, Caramba! Simpsons stores in China to double in 2017

By Asia Times staff
Farmers collect corn at a farm in Gaocheng, Hebei province, China. Photo: Reuters/Kim Kyung-hoon
China commodities

China tries to cure corn hangover with plastic bags, plates

By Reuters
A bottle of Heineken beer is seen in ice. Photo: Reuters/Matthew Lee
Business Heineken

Heineken says deals an option as it eyes growth in Vietnam

By Reuters

Exxon-Vietnam gas deal to test Tillerson’s diplomacy

By Helen Clark
A MoneyGram advertisement in Shanghai. Photo: ImagineChina
Business payments

Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial to buy MoneyGram

By Reuters
Shun Tak has acquired 111 Somerset Road commercial complex in Singapore. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Business Property

Shun Tak acquires Singapore commercial complex

By Asia Times staff
A bitcoin sign is held in Hong Kong February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo
Business Bitcoin

The reason behind Japan’s bitcoin binge

By Coin Desk
Culture
Culture Music
Luna Lee. Photo: Lunaxmusic

Gayageum style

By Richard James Havis

Seoul-based musician cranks up traditional Korean instrument for high voltage rock classics from Hendrix, Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin to Metallica

China Robots
Steamed King Robot Restaurant, Guangzhou, China. Photo: Justus Krueger

She’s two years old, works in restaurant – inexperience shows

By Johan Nylander

Jie Jie's flashing eyes and can-do attitude belie the fact that she's quite possibly the worst waitress in the world

Hold on tight. Photo: REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

Sorry Mr Cabbie, I'm waiting for the self-driving revolution

By Johan Nylander
A customer uses the mobile payment at a noodle stand in Shenzhen. Photo: Johan Nylander

China going cashless thanks to fintech boom

By Johan Nylander
TO GO WITH FBL-CHN-CSL-GUOAN-SOCIAL BY NEIL CONNOR This photo taken on June 1, 2015 shows fans of the Beijing Guoan football team chanting in support during a Chinese Super League match against Shanghai Shenxin in Beijing. The top tier of Chinese football is now the most watched league in Asia, and in a strictly controlled society matches offer the rare sight of tens of thousands of people in spontaneous displays of emotion, joy and anger. AFP PHOTO / Greg BAKER / AFP PHOTO / GREG BAKER
Business football

Deal for Beijing Guoan FC values club higher than AC Milan

By Bloomberg
Culture MMA
Ladies Night: Angela Lee gears up to defend her world title against Taiwan's Huang. Photo courtesy ONE Championship

‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee vows to avoid Rousey errors in Bangkok

By Pedro Chan
Li Kaiwen wants to win as many UFC belts he can. Photo: ONE Championship

MMA Enters the Dragon

By Matt Eaton
He could have been a contender: Even Asia Times North Asia Editor Peter Langan caught a touch of bare-knuckle fever when he went toe-to-toe with Manny Pacquiao at the FCC in Tokyo. Photo: FCC Japan

Tale of the tape

By Asia Times staff
Smog art
Culture Jewelry

Dutch artist Daan Roosegaarde turns Beijing smog to jewelry

By Artsy
What's not to like? Photo via Wikimedia Commons
Culture Science

Roll over Jehovah, let homo sapiens take over

By Barry Starr, KQED

‘Crypt-keeper’ wasp turns host into self-sacrificing zombie

By Live Science
SpaceX Falcon rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, U.S., January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Culture Space

Why fanatics are freaking out about SpaceX’s next launch

By Gizmodo
Culture Lunar New Year Slideshow

Birds of a feather: Hong Kong’s paper roosters

By Asia Times
  • Courtesy of Pauline Yau
  • Courtesy of Pauline Yau
  • Courtesy of Pauline Yau
  • Courtesy of Pauline Yau
  • Courtesy of Pauline Yau
  • Courtesy of Pauline Yau
  • Courtesy of Pauline Yau
  • Courtesy of Pauline Yau
  • Courtesy of Pauline Yau
Culture Lunar New Year

For whom the cock crows

By Asia Times
  • Courtesy of Endre Penovac
  • Courtesy of Endre Penovac
  • Courtesy of Endre Penovac
  • Courtesy of Endre Penovac
  • Courtesy of Endre Penovac
  • Courtesy of Endre Penovac
  • Courtesy of Endre Penovac
  • Courtesy of Endre Penovac
Culture Entertainment
  • A grandma takes a selfie on the Gallopers carousel at the AIA Great European Carnival. Photo: Courtesy Morgan Ommer/TGEC
  • An aerial view of the AIA Great European Carnival shows the giant Dragon Slide, left, and the scary Atmos Fear ride, right. Photo: Courtesy Morgan Ommer/TGEC
  • A day in the life of Ciaran Love aka Mr Phantastique. Photo: Courtesy Morgan Ommer/TGEC
  • One of the many games at the AIA Great European Carnival in Hong Kong. Photo: Courtesy Morgan Ommer/TGEC
  • The Helter Skelter or SkySlide. Photo: Courtesy Morgan Ommer/TGEC
  • An aerial view of the AIA Great European Carnival at the Central Harborfront in Hong Kong. Photo: Courtesy Morgan Ommer/TGEC
  • The Apple Coaster is alway a fun ride for younsgters. Photo: Courtesy Morgan Ommer/TGEC
  • The Crazy Cars ride is ideal fun for little ones. Photo: Courtesy Morgan Ommer/TGEC
  • The Re-Mix Ride is sure to get your head spinning. Photo: Courtesy Morgan Ommer/TGEC

Roll up, Roll up

By Asia Times staff
Culture Hinduism

Devotion

By Asia Times and Reuters
  • Hindu women sit around fires to keep warm before taking holy baths at Saali River during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Sankhu in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTX2YKYD
  • A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man prays as he takes a dip at Sangam, a confluence of three rivers, the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival in Allahabad, India, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
  • Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai, India, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
  • An aerial view shows Hindu devotees at the main point of the Sangam where the rivers Ganga and Yamuna meet, as well as the mythical Saraswati, during the Magh Mela festival in Allahabad on January 14, 2017. The Magh Mela is held every year on the banks of Triveni Sangam - the confluence of the three great rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mystical Saraswati - in Prayag near Allahabad during the Hindu month of Magh which corresponds to mid January - mid February. / AFP PHOTO / Sanjay KANOJIA
  • A Hindu pilgrim takes a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island. Photo: Reuters/
  • Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai, India, January 14, 2017. Photo: Reuters/Shailesh Andrade
  • Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai, India, January 14, 2017. Photo: Reuters/Shailesh Andrade
  • Indian fire fighters douse a fire among the temporary tents used by the state police officials as bystanders watch on Gangasagar Island, around 150 kms south of Kolkata on January 14, 2017. More than 700,000 Hindu pilgrims and sadhus - holy men - are expected to gather at the confluence of the River Ganges and the Bay of Bengal during the Gangasagar Mela to take a 'holy dip' in the ocean on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, a holy day of the Hindu calendar considered to be of great religious significance in Hindu mythology. / AFP PHOTO / Dibyangshu SARKAR
  • Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations. Photo: Reuters/Shailesh Andrade
  • Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God. Photo: Reuters/Shailesh Andrade
  • A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man takes a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 14, 2017. Photo: Reuters/Rupak De Chowdhuri
  • A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man carrying his pet monkey walks after taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
  • A Hindu pilgrim (2nd R) loses her balance after she along with other pilgrims were hit by a wave as they take a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
  • Hindu pilgrims leave after taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
  • Hindu devotees take a dip at Sangam, a confluence of three rivers, the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival in Allahabad, India, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
  • A Hindu man and his son hold burning incense sticks and a candle as they pray after taking a dip in the waters of river Howrah on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival in Chakmaghat village in the northeastern state of Tripura , India, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Culture Documentaries
  • Force of nature: Mifume's raw spirit is captured in this still from Kurosawa's 1954 classic, Seven Samurai. Photo: Japanesefilmarchive/Creative Commons
  • Toshiro Mifune (right) as Musashi Miyamoto duels with Rentaro Mikuni in The Samurai Trilogy – a series that influenced future films like Kill Bill. Photo: Strand Releasing
  • Mifune and Kurosawa during filming of 1961 classic Yojimbo. Photo: Strand Releasing
  • Smokin'. Mifune takes a break on the set of Yojimbo. Photo: Strand Releasing
  • Dramatic standoff in The Samurai Trilogy. Photo: Strand Releasing
  • Rough look: Mifune in a scene from Sanjuro. Photo: Strand Releasing
  • Always the hero: Toshiro Mifune with director Akira Kurosawa on the set of Seven Samurai. Photo: Strand Releasing
  • Eye contact: Mifune in a scene from 1950 film Rashomon. Photo: Strand Releasing
  • Toshiro Mifune in the 1965 film Red Beard. Photo: Strand Releasing
  • Mifune and Kurosawa during a break in filming for 1961 classic Yojimbo. Photo: Strand Releasing
  • Dashing, even when eating ramen. Photo: Strand Releasing

The Last Samurai

By Richard James Havis

'Mifune had a wildness that came through in his characters, and that was unusual back then. There was shock value to it that made him hard to ignore'

Culture Thailand
  • Boy's toys: Thailand's army opened up the the grownups' toy box for Children's Day. Photo: Reuters
  • Photo: Reuters
  • Photo: Reuters
  • A Thai army soldier gives a weapon to a boy to pose for a picture during Children's Day celebration at a military facility in Bangkok, Thailand January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
  • Photo: Reuters

Toy soldiers

By Asia Times staff
Culture Hong Kong
One of Hark Yeung's Umbrella Movement-themed works. Photo: Joyce Lau

HK's Occupy street art legacy is pretty vacant

By Joyce Lau

Two years ago, the streets of Hong Kong teemed with Umbrella Movement protesters creating a vast amount of public art. There is little sign of it now

