Jockeys compete in a race at the Orient Lucky City International Racecourse in Wuhan, Hubei province. Photo: ImagineChina
China horse racing

Horses, wolves & gamblers anonymous: China’s racing quandary

By Richard Cook
China is showing a growing fondness for all things equestrian. Photo: AFP / Alex Ogle

Chinese racing's 'third wave'

By Richard Cook
Mongolian citizens are donating horses so the government can pay its debt to bondholders. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Mongolians offer horses to repay bonds

By Reuters
Five Indian states representing more than 160 million voters will go to the polls, a key test for the prime minister after his shock currency move. Photo: AFP
South Asia Demonetization

Indians go to polls in test of Modi cash ban

By Agence France-Presse

Regional elections to provide first major gauge of popular reaction to BJP's cancellation of high-value notes, with future of reform program at risk

North Korea human rights

Questioning the Universal Declaration: North Korea’s case

By Grace Kim, Policy Planning Staff, State Department
Trump impersonator Dennis Alan of Chicago, 66, is reflected in the sunglasses of Kim lookalike, Australian-Chinese Howard, 37. Photo: Reuters/Bobby Yip

AnalysisGet your money down for the Kim-Trump smackdown

By Bradley K. Martin
Not all fun and games: behind the smiles, Kim Jong-un has shown a ruthless streak to tighten his grip on power. Photo: KRT via Reuters

Seoul confirms purge of North’s state security chief

By KBS WORLD
Parisian_Exterior
Spotlight The Parisian Macao

Paris on the Pearl River

Culture Nepal
Nepali punk rockers Squirt Guns: Sandesh Shakya (left), Dipesh Gurung (middle) Abinash Shrestha. Photo: Courtesy of Squirt Guns

Rocking the Rooftop of the World

By William Marshall

Punk rockers Squirt Guns out to change the face of Himalayan music scene

Southeast Asia Vietnam

An uncertain anniversary in Vietnam

By David Hutt

The Communist Party of Vietnam, the heart of power of the country’s unitary government, celebrates today (February 3) its 87th founding anniversary. While there is no clear challenge to the Party’s firm grip, internal divisions, governance issues and economic pressures are all testing the...

Performers dance with large national flags in a file photo marking a previous anniversary of Vietnam's communist regime in Hanoi. Vietnam celebrates every year the founding of its ruling Communist Party, which turned 87 on February 3, 2017. Photo: AFP / Hoang Dinh Nam
Politics Middle East
A billboard at the Trump International Golf Club Dubai. Photo: AFP / Karim Sahib

Why Middle Eastern nations support Trump’s immigration halt

By Spengler
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has bowed to the pressure. Photo: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui

Uber CEO quits Trump’s business advisory group

By Reuters
A Syrian family is carried to safety from areas controlled by Islamic State jihadists near Raqqa in Syria on November 9, 2016. Photo: AFP/Delil Souleiman

Why a ‘nation of immigrants’ must heed the past

By Julie L. Kessler
Politics One Belt One Road China
A Pakistani Naval guard wards off troublemakers at Gwadar port. Photo: AFP/Aamir Qureshi

Game-changers on the Maritime Silk Road

By Pepe Escobar

Despite the Pentagon's predictably shrill notes, both China and India are only interested in making deals to expand and protect their supply chains

China
Politics China

FBI employee gets two years for giving data to China

By Peter J. Brown

Kun Shan Chun, aka “Joey Chun,” was sentenced in a New York City federal court on January 20 to serve 24 months in prison and pay a US$10,000 fine. The FBI employee was convicted for acting in the United States as an agent of...

Kun Shan Chun, aka Joey Chun, worked at the new or field office of the FBI from 1997 until his arrest in 2016. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Business China
A chicken for sale in the market. Photo: iStock/Getty Images

Behind China’s PMI smokescreen lies a bag of new year surprises

By Steve Wang
China South China Sea
China's Liaoning aircraft carrier with accompanying fleet conducts a drill in an area of South China Sea in this undated photo taken December, 2016. Reuters/Stringer

What has Beijing achieved in South China Sea?

By Grant Newsham
China's President Xi Jinping looks on before meeting with former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (not pictured) at the Great Halll of the People in Beijing, China December 2, 2016. Photo: Reuters / Nicolas Asouri

Why China could declare a South China Sea ADIZ right about now

By Harry J. Kazianis
A woman takes a photo of a giant chicken sculpture made to resemble Donald Trump outside a shopping mall in the city of Taiyuan, in China's Shanxi province. Photo: AFP

AnalysisWho’s top rooster in the South China Sea?

By Pepe Escobar
South Asia
People buy vegetables from a roadside market in the early morning in Ahmedabad February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
South Asia India

The winners and losers in Modi budget

By Bloomberg

India budgets for recovery, and for the poor, after cash crunch

By Reuters
Rohingya Muslims who fled from violence in Myanmar take shelter at Leda unregistered Rohingya camp in Teknaf, Bangladesh. Photo: AFP/Zakir Hossain Chowdhury
South Asia Bangladesh

Bangladesh to Myanmar: Take the Rohingya Muslims back

By Reuters
South Asia Pakistan

‘Most wanted’ Lyari gang leader Baba Ladla killed

By Pakistan Today
Infosys employees at the company's campus in Bangalore. Photo: Reuters
Business Economy

Trump’s ‘America First’ policy spooks Indian IT firms

By Asia Times staff
Politics
US Politics

Could Elaine Chao as Trump transport secretary open doors in Beijing?

By Doug Tsuruoka

US President Donald Trump has chosen an ambitious overachiever in overdrive in picking Elaine Chao as his transport secretary and the US Senate seemed to have no problem with that in confirming her nomination on Tuesday. She began her public career as a White House...

New Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is sworn as her father, James S.C. Chao, holds a bible during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, January 31, 2017. Photo: Reuters/Carlos Barria
Politics Hong Kong

HKU Vice-Chancellor Peter Mathieson resigns

University of Hong Kong’s vice chancellor Peter Mathieson has resigned from his position, i-Cable TV reported on Thursday, citing HKU’s council chairman Arthur Li Kwok-cheung. Li was quoted as saying by the local television channel that Mathieson has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of the...

HKU vice-chancellor Peter Mathieson (left) has resigned, says the university's council chairman Arthur Li Kwok-cheung (right). Photo: EyePress/Alan Siu
Politics United States Analysis

The James Mattis American reassurance tour

By Harry J. Kazianis

I learned a long time ago – through much pain and suffering – that sometimes the most obvious explanation is the correct one. And, in the case of new US Secretary of Defense James Mattis heading to Asia on his first overseas trip — and specifically to South Korea and Japan, why he is heading there first is quite obvious: to reassure vital American allies that not only will Washington back them up in...

Politics Philippines
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte answers a question during a press conference at the Malacanang palace in Manila on January 30, 2017. On January 30, 2017, he extended his deadly drug war until the last day of his term in 2022, but conceded the police force acting as his frontline troops was "corrupt to the core". Photo: AFP / Noel Celis

Duterte has second thoughts on war against drugs

By Lorenz Niel Santos
This picture taken on September 1, 2016, shows policemen investigating at a crime scene where a body lies dead on the ground after the police received a message from a concerned citizen of the existence of a drug den in the area. Two were captured alive, one died. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte called US leader Barack Obama a "son of a whore" on September 5 as he left on his foreign trip with more than 2,400 people dead in his bloody two-months-old war on crime. / AFP PHOTO / NOEL CELIS

A murderous war on the poor in the Philippines

By Amnesty International
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says God has told him to stop swearing. Photo: Reuters/Lean Daval Jr

Philippines’ Duterte extends deadly drug war

By Agence France-Presse
Politics China Analysis

Trump shares Obama’s myopia in doing business with China

By Anthony Rowley

US President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama seem to share a common myopia when it comes to seeing the consequences of their actions with regard to trade and business with China. We saw this a year or so ago in the case of the Obama administration's refusal to join the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and we are seeing it again in Trump's rejection of the Trans-Pacific Partnership or TPP. The TPP withdrawal suggests...

Done before he had a chance. Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-ji
Politics South Korea

Ex-UN chief Ban rules out presidential run in South Korea

People carry the coffin of prominent Muslim lawyer Ko Ni during a funeral ceremony held in Yangon, Myanmar on January 30, 2017. Ko Ni was shot in the head at Yangon International Airport on Sunday evening as he returned from a visit to Indonesia as part of a Myanmar delegation of Muslim leaders and government officials. Photo: Kyaw Kyaw / Anadolu Agency
Southeast Asia Myanmar

Assassination puts Myanmar on a razor’s edge

By Bertil Lintner

A wall goes up in Myanmar

By Carole Oudot and Matthieu Baudey

Radical Buddhist revival in Myanmar

By Carole Oudot and Matthieu Baudey
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to remarks by Defense Secretary James Mattis (R) after a swearing-in ceremony for Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017. Reuters/Carlos Barria
Politics South Korea

US, South Korea to defend against ‘evolving’ North Korean threat

By Reuters
An art lover walks past a series of images titled 'Mao Trump' by contemporary pop artist Knowledge Bennett at the Ren Gallery display during the LA Art Show in Los Angeles, California on January 31, 2016. Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
China US

The Chairmen, Trump and Mao

By Geremie R. Barmé, ChinaFile
Business
Southeast Asia Indonesia In-Depth
Freeport McMoRan's Grasberg mining complex, one of the world's biggest gold and copper mines located in Indonesia's remote eastern Papua province. Photo: AFP / Olivia Rondonuwu

Regulatory standoff could close Indonesia’s golden mine

By John McBeth

US mining giant Freeport McMoRan has challenged government mandated divestment and export bans. The fate of its Grasberg mine lies in the balance

Trucks haul raw earth materials from the Batu Hijau copper mine site, located in Indonesia's West Nusa Tenggara province. PT Amann Mineral recently purchased the mine from US mining giant Newmont. Photo: AFP / PT Newmont Nusa Tenggara.

High risks, low returns on state-mandated investments

By John McBeth
PHILIPPINES, Manila: Environmental activists and indigenous people rallied in Manila, Philippines on March 3, 2015 at Mendiola bridge near the Malacanang Palace, calling for an end to the Philippine Mining Act of 1995, and for then Philippine President Benigno Noynoy Aquino III to resign. Photo: CITIZEN SIDE / RICHARD JAMES MENDOZA

Philippines shuts half its mines on environmental concerns

By Reuters
Business Asian Development Bank Institute Q&A
Shepherds lead their flock of sheep and cattle along on the Guozigou segment of the Lianyungang-Horgos expressway. Photo: Reuters

How to plug Asia's infrastructure funding gap the ADBI way

By Suvendrini Kakuchi and Peter Langan

Spillover benefits from roads, railways and other projects can help lure investors. Asian Development Bank Institute's Naoyuki Yoshino explains how

A yen for US roads. Reuters/Shohei Miyano

Japan pension fund, world’s biggest, to invest in US infrastructure

By Agencies
Business nuclear power

Mitsubishi Heavy, Japan Nuclear Fuel buy into Areva

By Agence France-Presse

France's troubled nuclear energy company Areva announced Friday that two Japanese companies would take equity stakes as part of its restructuring as investors approved a state bailout. Shareholders approved almost unanimously a capital increase that will see the French state inject 2 billion euros (US$2.2...

Workers at the forge of Le Creusot, which makes giant iron castings primarily for the nuclear industry. Photo: AFP
Safe distance? Tepco's Fukushima nuclear plant is experiencing a spike in radiation levels. Photo:: Kyodo via Reuters

Radiation inside damaged Fukushima reactor at record high

By George Dvorsky, Gizmodo
Business Samsonite
The Samsonite logo is seen at the entrance to a shop in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP/Philippe Lopez

What’s good for the US is good for Samsonite, CEO says

By Benny Kung
An employee arranges suitcases at a shop for luggage giant Samsonite in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP/Philippe Lopez

E-commerce a challenge for Samsonite in China, says chief

By Benny Kung
Samsonite Chief Executive Officer Ramesh Tainwala is enthusiastic about the Tumi brand's future. Photo: Asia Times Online/Benny Kung

Affluent customers, Chinese key to Tumi consumer expansion

By Benny Kung
Funny money: China fintech companies are riding the HK IPO gravy train. Photo: Reuters file picture
Business fintech

China fintech startup Guangdong Wangjin plans US$500m HK IPO

By Reuters
Rare win for Japan securing cost cuts on purchase of F-35s. Photo: Reuters/US Marine Corps/Handout
North Asia Japan

Japan secures extra cost cuts on US F-35 fighter jet package

By Reuters
More on business
Culture
Culture Hong Kong

Slideshow: Hong Kong’s generational divide

By Benny Kung

In Hong Kong, local residents usually rush to the Lunar New Year fairs held across the city to buy flowers, snacks and even special red underwear – the colour for celebration and fortune in Chinese culture. Some creative young minds, on the other hand, use...

  • Hong Kong's Lunar New Year Fair in Vitoria Park. Photo: Asia Times/Lin Wanxia
  • The flower market becomes a sea of people. Photo: Asia Times/Lin Wanxia
  • Life-sized cardboard cutouts of "Miser" John Tsang Chun-wah, a candidate in the Chief Executive election, and incumbent "Devil" leader Leung Chun-ying. Photo: Asia Times/Lin Wanxia
  • The priority seats in subway trains. Photo: Asia Times/Lin Wanxia
  • An old woman looks at a the stall selling the "Humiliation Seat" cushion. Photo: Asia Times/Lin Wanxia
  • hk-elderly-meme
Culture Champagne

Happy birthday everyone! Crack open the bubbles

By Asia Times

So you'd rather be bitten on the bum by a bad tempered baboon than go through another Year of the Monkey? Or maybe you're in the mood to celebrate Chinese "Human Day" — the seventh day of the Lunar New Year traditionally associated with the...

Bubbles or bottom? Bubbles or bottom?
South Asia Culture
Of the 30-odd tombs, only three are left now. The low wall dividing the cemetery for construction purposes is seen behind. Photo: Asia Times

Gentiles in fight to save Kerala’s rare Jewish monuments

By Asia Times staff

Construction works have been temporarily stopped in India’s largest Jewish cemetery thanks to tireless campaigns against violation of a 1955 deed

The gallery and the ceiling featuring motifs at Kadavumbagam Synagogue. Photo: Asia Times

Spirits high for synagogue’s future

By Asia Times staff
Red wine is popular, but can be fake. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
China Wine

Fake red wine sold via mobile identified by Chinese media

By Asia Times staff
Love is blind. Ashiq Nath poses with a cobra in Jogi Dera, the snake charmers' settlement. Photo: Reuters/Adnan Abidi
South Asia India

Snake-charming is child's play in Indian village

By Reuters
East Tsim Sha Tsui Station. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Culture Hong Kong

Hong Kong MTR fight video draws social media attention

By Asia Times staff
Culture Aging Society
A humanoid robot can be used to help elderly suffering from dementia. Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter

Robot revolution

By Nola Ries and Taro Sugihara
Culture Nepal
Smart prayers. Devotees offer butter lamp to celebrate the Shreepanchami festival at Saraswati temple. Photo: Reuters/Navesh Chitrakar

Slideshow: Devotees at two religious festivals in Nepal

By Asia Times and Reuters
Yep, the movies. Gettyimages.com/BJI
Culture Asian Box Office

Journey to the West sequel has the most to crow about

By Russell Edwards
Cities are just getting bigger. Reuters/Carlos Barria
Asia Cities

New Urban Agenda looks at how to house people flooding into cities

By Matthias Helble
A reunion dinner is designed to bring a family good luck in the year ahead. Photo: Asia Times / Lin Wanxia
China Lunar New Year

Auspicious dishes: Get set for the family reunion dinner

By Lin Wanxia

Market economies: New Year shopping in Taiwan

By Liu Hsiu Wen

Lunar New Year in numbers

By Asia Times
People are silhouetted against a light display during the The Magical Lantern Festival marking the Chinese new year at Chiswick House in London, Britain January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall
UK Lunar New Year

Chinese New Year events in London the biggest outside of Asia

By Richard Cook
Culture Asian Film
  • A poster for Dragon Seed.
  • Tape is used to give Katherine Hepburn the Asian look in Dragon Seed.
  • In 1944, Katherine Hepburn and Turhan Bey as a Chinese couple in Dragon Seed.
  • A poster for The Conqueror.
  • In 1956 film The Conqueror, Susan Hayward is the love interest for John Wayne's Genghis Khan.
  • John Wayne swaggered his way through The Conqueror as a cowboy.
  • A poster for Short Circuit 2.
  • Fisher Stevens is made up to look Indian for the Ben Jabituya character in Short Circuit 2.
  • A film poster for Breakfast at Tiffany's
  • Mickey Rooney is the bucktoothed Japanese neighbor in Breakfast at Tiffany's.
  • A poster for Ghost in the Shell.
  • Scarlett Johannson as The Major in Ghost in the Shell.
  • A poster for The Great Wall.

Whitewashing the Great Wall

By Pavan Shamdasani
The Google Lunar XPrize to to land a lunar rover on the moon.
Culture Space

India, Japan in final group for Google moon shot competition

By Peter J. Brown

opinionChina’s space goals: prestige seeking or economic dividend

By Namrata Goswami

New frontiers: The year ahead in space

By New Atlas
Photo: Akshay Chitwar
Culture drink

Baijiu, by jove! Chinese spirit stirs up UK cocktail scene

By L.K. Morgan
Culture Music
Luna Lee. Photo: Lunaxmusic

Gayageum style

By Richard James Havis

Seoul-based musician cranks up traditional Korean instrument for high voltage rock classics from Hendrix, Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin to Metallica

Steamed King Robot Restaurant, Guangzhou, China. Photo: Justus Krueger
China Robots

She’s two years old, works in restaurant – inexperience shows

By Johan Nylander

Sorry Mr Cabbie, I'm waiting for the self-driving revolution

By Johan Nylander

China going cashless thanks to fintech boom

By Johan Nylander
Ladies Night: Angela Lee gears up to defend her world title against Taiwan's Huang. Photo courtesy ONE Championship
Culture MMA

Asia’s ‘Unstoppable’ vows to avoid Ronda Rousey’s mistakes

By Pedro Chan

MMA Enters the Dragon

By Matt Eaton

Tale of the tape

By Asia Times staff
Slideshow
Culture Lunar New Year Slideshow

Birds of a feather: Hong Kong’s paper roosters

By Asia Times
  • Courtesy of Pauline Yau
  • Courtesy of Pauline Yau
  • Courtesy of Pauline Yau
  • Courtesy of Pauline Yau
  • Courtesy of Pauline Yau
  • Courtesy of Pauline Yau
  • Courtesy of Pauline Yau
  • Courtesy of Pauline Yau
  • Courtesy of Pauline Yau
Culture Lunar New Year

For whom the cock crows

By Asia Times
  • Courtesy of Endre Penovac
  • Courtesy of Endre Penovac
  • Courtesy of Endre Penovac
  • Courtesy of Endre Penovac
  • Courtesy of Endre Penovac
  • Courtesy of Endre Penovac
  • Courtesy of Endre Penovac
  • Courtesy of Endre Penovac
Culture Entertainment
  • A grandma takes a selfie on the Gallopers carousel at the AIA Great European Carnival. Photo: Courtesy Morgan Ommer/TGEC
  • An aerial view of the AIA Great European Carnival shows the giant Dragon Slide, left, and the scary Atmos Fear ride, right. Photo: Courtesy Morgan Ommer/TGEC
  • A day in the life of Ciaran Love aka Mr Phantastique. Photo: Courtesy Morgan Ommer/TGEC
  • One of the many games at the AIA Great European Carnival in Hong Kong. Photo: Courtesy Morgan Ommer/TGEC
  • The Helter Skelter or SkySlide. Photo: Courtesy Morgan Ommer/TGEC
  • An aerial view of the AIA Great European Carnival at the Central Harborfront in Hong Kong. Photo: Courtesy Morgan Ommer/TGEC
  • The Apple Coaster is alway a fun ride for younsgters. Photo: Courtesy Morgan Ommer/TGEC
  • The Crazy Cars ride is ideal fun for little ones. Photo: Courtesy Morgan Ommer/TGEC
  • The Re-Mix Ride is sure to get your head spinning. Photo: Courtesy Morgan Ommer/TGEC

Roll up, Roll up

By Asia Times staff
Culture Hinduism

Devotion

By Asia Times staff and Reuters
  • Hindu women sit around fires to keep warm before taking holy baths at Saali River during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Sankhu in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTX2YKYD
  • A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man prays as he takes a dip at Sangam, a confluence of three rivers, the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival in Allahabad, India, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
  • Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai, India, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
  • An aerial view shows Hindu devotees at the main point of the Sangam where the rivers Ganga and Yamuna meet, as well as the mythical Saraswati, during the Magh Mela festival in Allahabad on January 14, 2017. The Magh Mela is held every year on the banks of Triveni Sangam - the confluence of the three great rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mystical Saraswati - in Prayag near Allahabad during the Hindu month of Magh which corresponds to mid January - mid February. / AFP PHOTO / Sanjay KANOJIA
  • A Hindu pilgrim takes a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island. Photo: Reuters/
  • Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai, India, January 14, 2017. Photo: Reuters/Shailesh Andrade
  • Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai, India, January 14, 2017. Photo: Reuters/Shailesh Andrade
  • Indian fire fighters douse a fire among the temporary tents used by the state police officials as bystanders watch on Gangasagar Island, around 150 kms south of Kolkata on January 14, 2017. More than 700,000 Hindu pilgrims and sadhus - holy men - are expected to gather at the confluence of the River Ganges and the Bay of Bengal during the Gangasagar Mela to take a 'holy dip' in the ocean on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, a holy day of the Hindu calendar considered to be of great religious significance in Hindu mythology. / AFP PHOTO / Dibyangshu SARKAR
  • Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations. Photo: Reuters/Shailesh Andrade
  • Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God. Photo: Reuters/Shailesh Andrade
  • A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man takes a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 14, 2017. Photo: Reuters/Rupak De Chowdhuri
  • A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man carrying his pet monkey walks after taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
  • A Hindu pilgrim (2nd R) loses her balance after she along with other pilgrims were hit by a wave as they take a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
  • Hindu pilgrims leave after taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
  • Hindu devotees take a dip at Sangam, a confluence of three rivers, the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival in Allahabad, India, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
  • A Hindu man and his son hold burning incense sticks and a candle as they pray after taking a dip in the waters of river Howrah on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival in Chakmaghat village in the northeastern state of Tripura , India, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Culture Documentaries
  • Force of nature: Mifume's raw spirit is captured in this still from Kurosawa's 1954 classic, Seven Samurai. Photo: Japanesefilmarchive/Creative Commons
  • Toshiro Mifune (right) as Musashi Miyamoto duels with Rentaro Mikuni in The Samurai Trilogy – a series that influenced future films like Kill Bill. Photo: Strand Releasing
  • Mifune and Kurosawa during filming of 1961 classic Yojimbo. Photo: Strand Releasing
  • Smokin'. Mifune takes a break on the set of Yojimbo. Photo: Strand Releasing
  • Dramatic standoff in The Samurai Trilogy. Photo: Strand Releasing
  • Rough look: Mifune in a scene from Sanjuro. Photo: Strand Releasing
  • Always the hero: Toshiro Mifune with director Akira Kurosawa on the set of Seven Samurai. Photo: Strand Releasing
  • Eye contact: Mifune in a scene from 1950 film Rashomon. Photo: Strand Releasing
  • Toshiro Mifune in the 1965 film Red Beard. Photo: Strand Releasing
  • Mifune and Kurosawa during a break in filming for 1961 classic Yojimbo. Photo: Strand Releasing
  • Dashing, even when eating ramen. Photo: Strand Releasing

The Last Samurai

By Richard James Havis

'Mifune had a wildness that came through in his characters, and that was unusual back then. There was shock value to it that made him hard to ignore'

Culture Thailand
  • Boy's toys: Thailand's army opened up the the grownups' toy box for Children's Day. Photo: Reuters
  • Photo: Reuters
  • Photo: Reuters
  • A Thai army soldier gives a weapon to a boy to pose for a picture during Children's Day celebration at a military facility in Bangkok, Thailand January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
  • Photo: Reuters

Toy soldiers

By Asia Times staff
Culture Hong Kong
One of Hark Yeung's Umbrella Movement-themed works. Photo: Joyce Lau

HK's Occupy street art legacy is pretty vacant

By Joyce Lau

Two years ago, the streets of Hong Kong teemed with Umbrella Movement protesters creating a vast amount of public art. There is little sign of it now

