As we enter the Year of the Rooster, a fierce debate rages over whether Donald Trump is trying to stake his claim as the Great Red Rooster lording it over the South China Sea. First we had Secretary of State nominee Rex “T. Rex” Tillerson...
The most popular spirit in the world is no longer among China’s best-kept secrets. For centuries, baijiu (Chinese for “white alcohol”) was virtually unknown outside the Middle Kingdom – but now it is finally gaining popularity with Western drinkers. Baijiu is a grain-based drink, fermented...
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha vowed in an address last year marking anti-corruption day that Thailand would be graft-free in the next 20 years under a military master reform plan. A report released on January 25 by anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International showed his military regime...
If new United States President Donald Trump really intends to revise Washington’s approach to cross-strait relations, questioning Beijing’s “one-China” policy and developing official level ties with Taiwan to strengthen the island nation’s role in East Asia, his decision to abandon – and ultimately kill – the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) on free trade moves rather in the opposite direction. In the absence of valid alternatives, in fact, the US withdrawal from the TPP will negatively affect...
China's military muscle is not a threat to Russia, said Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, in televised remarks
In the ongoing leadership tussle at Tata Group, the camp of Ratan Tata got a shot in the arm after the country's market regulator ruled there was nothing wrong if the company seeks the expertise of the "Chairman Emeritus" even after he has left the...
India's finance minister is likely to borrow more than originally planned when he presents the budget on February 1, senior aides and officials said, counting on revenues from a national sales tax that has yet to start. Arun Jaitley is looking at how to fund...
Major social change does not happen within the space of a year. Yet, to a large number of observers around the world, the “post-truth” phenomenon seemed to emerge from nowhere in 2016. Two key events of 2016 shaped our understanding of the post-truth world: One...
For Sri Lanka, 2015 was a major turning point that saw voters reject a corrupt and authoritarian regime led by Mahinda Rajapaksa and move decisively towards democracy and communal reconciliation. Sri Lanka has long been the most economically developed state in South Asia and despite...
In an exclusive interview, Michael Leeden – a close friend of Donald Trump's National Security Adviser and the co-author with him of a recent book on how the west can defeat radical Islam – offers Asia Times his insights on how Flynn will steer the president