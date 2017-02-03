The Communist Party of Vietnam, the heart of power of the country’s unitary government, celebrates today (February 3) its 87th founding anniversary. While there is no clear challenge to the Party’s firm grip, internal divisions, governance issues and economic pressures are all testing the...
Kun Shan Chun, aka “Joey Chun,” was sentenced in a New York City federal court on January 20 to serve 24 months in prison and pay a US$10,000 fine. The FBI employee was convicted for acting in the United States as an agent of...
US President Donald Trump has chosen an ambitious overachiever in overdrive in picking Elaine Chao as his transport secretary and the US Senate seemed to have no problem with that in confirming her nomination on Tuesday. She began her public career as a White House...
University of Hong Kong’s vice chancellor Peter Mathieson has resigned from his position, i-Cable TV reported on Thursday, citing HKU’s council chairman Arthur Li Kwok-cheung. Li was quoted as saying by the local television channel that Mathieson has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of the...
I learned a long time ago – through much pain and suffering – that sometimes the most obvious explanation is the correct one. And, in the case of new US Secretary of Defense James Mattis heading to Asia on his first overseas trip — and specifically to South Korea and Japan, why he is heading there first is quite obvious: to reassure vital American allies that not only will Washington back them up in...
US President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama seem to share a common myopia when it comes to seeing the consequences of their actions with regard to trade and business with China. We saw this a year or so ago in the case of the Obama administration's refusal to join the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and we are seeing it again in Trump's rejection of the Trans-Pacific Partnership or TPP. The TPP withdrawal suggests...
France's troubled nuclear energy company Areva announced Friday that two Japanese companies would take equity stakes as part of its restructuring as investors approved a state bailout. Shareholders approved almost unanimously a capital increase that will see the French state inject 2 billion euros (US$2.2...
In Hong Kong, local residents usually rush to the Lunar New Year fairs held across the city to buy flowers, snacks and even special red underwear – the colour for celebration and fortune in Chinese culture. Some creative young minds, on the other hand, use...
So you'd rather be bitten on the bum by a bad tempered baboon than go through another Year of the Monkey? Or maybe you're in the mood to celebrate Chinese "Human Day" — the seventh day of the Lunar New Year traditionally associated with the...