Faced with the prospect of a multi-billion-dollar writedown that could wipe out its shareholders' equity, Japan's Toshiba is running out of fixes: it is burning cash, cannot issue shares and has few easy assets left to sell. The Tokyo-based conglomerate, which is still recovering from...
The United States of America is a critical part of the Asia-Pacific region. It has been a trusted and respected ally, and a strong partner and friend to Asian countries for many years. Asians appreciated the US rebalance, which reflects the US recognition of its interests in Asia, and of the challenges we must all tackle together. Over the past several decades, the United States has contributed greatly to regional peace and prosperity. On the security front, the...
China's military advanced along several fronts in 2016 in its concerted program to develop new asymmetric and conventional warfare capabilities while continuing to challenge the United States for military control of key waterways in Asia. As 2016 drew to a close, China flexed its military muscle with the high-profile dispatch of its lone aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, to an area of the western Pacific in a carrier battle group formation. Seven warships accompanied the carrier...
An unusual intro. But, this is important. A humble request to all of the naysayers: please move on. Please don’t scroll down any further. Please engage in something better and more fruitful. The following lines might not go down well, particularly, if a ‘foreign hand’ is what you try to locate every time a terrorist activity is conducted within Pakistan. Although, yes, the western border of Pakistan is extremely porous and the state of...
The Indian parliament ushered the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill 2016 by the Health Ministry proposing to legalize altruistic, domestic surrogacy. The bill followed a decade-long practice of commercial overseas surrogacy in India, and aimed to control exploitation of surrogate child and mother for unethical purposes. Yet the bill in more ways than one largely suffers from safeguarding the child interest. No breast feeding for surrogate child: The Surrogacy Bill is silent on the most fundamental safeguard, being breastfeeding for...