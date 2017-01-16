The president of the Palestinian authority, Mahmoud Abbas, was in Rome over the week-end to try to get the Pope, almost the ultimate super soft power, to support his cause. This diplomatic effort came after a new terrorist attack in Israel in which a truck rammed innocent bystanders, followed by a rally in Gaza to support it. There is madness in this in a very technical sense – as in losing touch with reality – because the whole regional situation has shifted, and not only because of the wars in Syria or Iraq. The Chinese plan for a "new Silk...
As the world takes stock of the upcoming transfer of power in Washington, DC, the US military faces tremendous challenges to what seemed, for a time, its limitless ability to project power around the globe and protect its interests and allies, especially in the Asia-Pacific. Indeed, America’s enemies have studied the wars of the past and discovered a simple truth: don’t let Washington’s forces, specifically its naval forces, near your coastline — or you...
“God is silence. You have to go into your soul and search for the answer by yourself.” Thus Yosuke Kubozuka meditated on Martin Scorsese's new film, Silence, at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan (FCCJ) on January 12. Scorsese’s long-awaited project – based on the...
China's trade picture is looking gloomy as the national customs agency released data showing the biggest drop in exports last year since 2009, a downtrend that may continue based on World Bank forecasts and the potential for trade friction with the US. “International trade will...
It was a bitter “black Pongal” for people in southern India’s Tamil Nadu as the Supreme Court ban on the traditional bull-taming sport of jallikattu, soured Saturday's start of the four-day harvest celebrations. In Madurai district, people clashed with police and more than 20 of them were...
India is poised to sell its sophisticated Akash missile defense system to Vietnam, the latest development in a broad strategic relationship that has grown rapidly in recent years and added a new twist to the spiraling power contest in the South China Sea. The...
During the first North Korea nuclear crisis in 1993-1994, the administration of US President Bill Clinton considered preemptive air strikes on nuclear facilities and ballistic missile sites in the North. Specifically, this involved the use of cruise missiles and F-117 stealth fighters to destroy North Korea’s plutonium reactor site at Yongbyon. At that time, the US Air Force at the Kunsan Air Base deployed six F-117s. However, the decision was put on hold given the retaliatory...
Stack up the op-eds and essays on the disasters that await the world once Donald Trump moves into the White House and you’ll have a long list of dismaying scenarios. One that makes the lineups of most pundits involves a crisis with Iran. So imagine this. Trump struts to the podium for his first presidential press conference, the trademark jutting jaw prominent. He’s spent the previous several days using Twitter to trash the nuclear agreement...
Indonesia's abrupt easing of a three-year ban on nickel ore exports will not flood the global market but instead is aimed at balancing the country's smelters and creating job opportunities at mines, top mining officials said on Saturday. Indonesian mines may export up to 5.2...
Chinese private logistics giant S.F. Express Co Ltd has pledged to build the busiest air cargo hub in Asia, reaching areas accounting for 80% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product within two hours, including major cities like Beijing and Shanghai. The firm said it would...
US Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson made several combative statements in his Senate confirmation hearings on Wednesday evening about the incoming administration's determination to deny China's occupation and militarization of outcrops and atolls in the South China Sea. “We’re going to have to send...