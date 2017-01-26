It’s three days before Lunar New Year. Thousands of millions of migrant workers are rushing home in their final sprint, just to make it to the reunion dinner on the Lunar New Year's Eve. The Spring Festival travel rush this year began on January 13...
India's finance minister is likely to borrow more than originally planned when he presents the budget on February 1, senior aides and officials said, counting on revenues from a national sales tax that has yet to start. Arun Jaitley is looking at how to fund...
On government buildings, shopping malls, and luxury hotels, larger-than-life portraits of recently deceased Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej are slowly but surely being replaced with images of his succeeding son. While black-clad Thais continue to mourn Bhumibol’s death last October, new King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun is gradually putting in place the pieces that will define his power and reign. Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-ocha, an ex-army commander installed in a May 2014 coup, has steered a...
Major social change does not happen within the space of a year. Yet, to a large number of observers around the world, the “post-truth” phenomenon seemed to emerge from nowhere in 2016. Two key events of 2016 shaped our understanding of the post-truth world: One...
For Sri Lanka, 2015 was a major turning point that saw voters reject a corrupt and authoritarian regime led by Mahinda Rajapaksa and move decisively towards democracy and communal reconciliation. Sri Lanka has long been the most economically developed state in South Asia and despite...
Since the end of the Cold War, the Kalashnikov has become the Russian people's greatest export. After that comes vodka, caviar, and suicidal novelists. One thing is for sure, no one was lining up to buy their cars. --“Lord of War” (2005 film) It cannot be denied that Russia is one of the leading arms exporters. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Russia was the second largest arms seller in recent years, capturing...
A couple of disturbing incidents last year shocked many Indonesians out of their complacency and delivered new blows to the idea that their country is not quite as tolerant as the foreign media has led them to believe. One happened in July, when an angry...
Scientists coax life from artificial DNA spliced into bacteria. Don't get too excited — the new take on existence has even less meaning than our own
Arrival (降临), the third Hollywood science-fiction release in as many weeks, eked out a feeble victory at China’s box office, debuting with just RMB 52.6 million (US$7.4 million) on a slow pre-Lunar New Year weekend. This total represents 25 percent less than predicted for the film, an opening less than half of Passengers’ start in China last weekend, and just a quarter of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’s debut two weekends ago. Unlike American audiences...