Indonesian Muslims hold dawn prayers on December 12, 2016, one day before Jakarta's Christian governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama's first trial as some Islamic groups have vowed to maintain pressure until he is prosecuted for blasphemy. The high-profile case has emboldened hardline groups and stoked fears of growing intolerance in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation. Photo: AFP / Kahfi Syaban Nasuti
Politics Southeast Asia Analysis

A rising tide of Islamic intolerance

By David Hutt

Radical notions of Islam are gaining mainstream resonance in Indonesia and Malaysia, a trend that is drowning out more moderate views and voices

Indonesian Muslim demonstrators attend a protest against Jakarta's Christian governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama outside the North Jakarta court as he stands trial for blasphemy in Jakarta on December 13, 2016. The case has stoked fears of growing intolerance in the Muslim-majority nation. Photo: AFP/ Adek Berry

Islamic vigilante group in the spotlight

By John McBeth
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak addresses delegates of the ruling party, United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), during the opening ceremony of the annual general assembly at the Putra World Trade Center (PWTC) in Kuala Lumpur on December 5, 2013. The ruling party UMNO's six day general assembly 2013 began with the official opening by the party President Najib Razak. AFP PHOTO / MOHD RASFAN / AFP PHOTO / MOHD RASFAN

Political Islam has populist appeal

By David Hutt
Iranian Americans in Ali Khamenei (left) and Hassan Rouhani masks rally against the regime near the United Nations building in New York on September 20, 2016. Photo: AFP / DON EMMERT
Politics Iran

Appeasing Iran will only give it more room for maneuver

By Farhad Rezaei

Donald Trump must adopt a "don't make the landlord go crazy" approach to the regime. And he should be prepared to punish it, writes Farhad Rezaei

A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency. U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency/Handout via Reuters/File Photo
Russia China

Russia says unperturbed by China’s missile deployment

By Sergei Blagov

China's military muscle is not a threat to Russia, said Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, in televised remarks

6880146-the-simpsons
China Business

Ay, Caramba! Simpsons stores in China to double in 2017

By Asia Times staff

Demand for branded merchandize is growing, despite the show having been banned prior to 2014

Parisian_Exterior
Spotlight The Parisian Macao

Paris on the Pearl River

Former Hong Kong financial secretary John Tsang. Photo: Asia Times
Politics Hong Kong

Candidate for HK chief Tsang insists he has Beijing’s trust

By Asia Times staff
Culture Lunar New Year Slideshow
  Courtesy of Pauline Yau
  • Courtesy of Pauline Yau
  • Courtesy of Pauline Yau
  • Courtesy of Pauline Yau
  • Courtesy of Pauline Yau
  • Courtesy of Pauline Yau
  • Courtesy of Pauline Yau
  • Courtesy of Pauline Yau
  • Courtesy of Pauline Yau

Birds of a feather: Hong Kong’s paper roosters

By Asia Times

City mall commissioned Pauline Yau to create a strikingly feathery installation for Lunar New Year

Courtesy of Endre Penovac

For whom the cock crows

By Asia Times
Photo courtesy of Pauline Yau

Year of the Rooster #atimescny

China Lunar New Year

Home sweet home: Chinese to make 3 billion trips on Lunar New Year

By Lin Wanxia

It’s three days before Lunar New Year. Thousands of millions of migrant workers are rushing home in their final sprint, just to make it to the reunion dinner on the Lunar New Year's Eve. The Spring Festival travel rush this year began on January 13...

TO GO WITH FBL-CHN-CSL-GUOAN-SOCIAL BY NEIL CONNOR This photo taken on June 1, 2015 shows fans of the Beijing Guoan football team chanting in support during a Chinese Super League match against Shanghai Shenxin in Beijing. The top tier of Chinese football is now the most watched league in Asia, and in a strictly controlled society matches offer the rare sight of tens of thousands of people in spontaneous displays of emotion, joy and anger. AFP PHOTO / Greg BAKER / AFP PHOTO / GREG BAKER
Business football

Deal for Beijing Guoan FC values club higher than AC Milan

By Bloomberg
India Budget

India plans expansive budget despite growth, revenue worries

By Reuters

India's finance minister is likely to borrow more than originally planned when he presents the budget on February 1, senior aides and officials said, counting on revenues from a national sales tax that has yet to start. Arun Jaitley is looking at how to fund...

Road to growth: India expected to plough funds into infrastructure to fuel growth. Photo: Reuters
For Tamils, the centuries-old rural sport jallikattu is integral to their culture
South Asia Animal Rights

Chorus for animal sport in India as jallikattu is legalized

By Asia Times staff
US China
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump talks to members of the media after a meeting meeting with Pentagon officials at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Trump’s Pentagon expected to curb military ties with China

By Bill Gertz
Southeast Asia Thailand Analysis

New reign takes hold in Thailand

By Shawn W. Crispin

On government buildings, shopping malls, and luxury hotels, larger-than-life portraits of recently deceased Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej are slowly but surely being replaced with images of his succeeding son. While black-clad Thais continue to mourn Bhumibol’s death last October, new King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun is gradually putting in place the pieces that will define his power and reign. Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-ocha, an ex-army commander installed in a May 2014 coup, has steered a...

China
Former Hong Kong governor Chris Patten speaks at the Foreign Correspondents' Club in Hong Kong, China, on November 25, 2016. Photo: Reuters / Bobby Yip
China Hong Kong

Chris Patten: UK risks ‘selling its honor’ on Hong Kong

By Danny Vincent, BBC News
China Robots
Steamed King Robot Restaurant, Guangzhou, China. Photo: Justus Krueger

She’s two years old, works in restaurant – inexperience shows

By Johan Nylander

Jie Jie's flashing eyes and can-do attitude belie the fact that she's quite possibly the worst waitress in the world

Hold on tight. Photo: REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

Sorry Mr Cabbie, I'm waiting for the self-driving revolution

By Johan Nylander
A customer uses the mobile payment at a noodle stand in Shenzhen. Photo: Johan Nylander

China going cashless thanks to fintech boom

By Johan Nylander
China Business

Panic over nothing: China says no issue with remitting abroad

By Asia Times staff

European companies had reported difficulties following the introduction of new exchange controls

Pan Gongsheng. Photo ImagineChina
China Politics

Do we want to live in China’s world?

By ChinaFile
Model market: China's surging property prices helped prop up government revenue in 2016. Photo: Reuters
China Tax

Property cushions state coffers from tax cuts, VAT switch

By Steve Wang
FILE PHOTO - Sinopec Director and President Wang Tianpu attends a news conference announcing the annual results in Hong Kong April 7, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo
China Sinopec

Former president of Sinopec gets 15 1/2 years for graft

By Reuters
South Asia
Politics India Analysis

India has been 'post-truth' for years

By Ranjit Goswami

Major social change does not happen within the space of a year. Yet, to a large number of observers around the world, the “post-truth” phenomenon seemed to emerge from nowhere in 2016. Two key events of 2016 shaped our understanding of the post-truth world: One...

Demonetisation, an example of post-truth politics? Photo: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP
Scrapped 1000 rupee and 500 rupee notes have to be deposited by December 30. Photo/Reuters

India’s currency curbs shake faith of foreign investors

A bank employee fills a form after counting stacks of old 1000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, November 25, 2016. Photo: Reuters/Mukesh Gupta

Cash-ban distress leaves scant room for India budget giveaways

By Reuters
People attend a product unveiling event of NTT Docomo in Tokyo, Japan, May 11, 2016. _ REUTERS
Business Tata Group

Tata keen to settle financial dispute with NTT Docomo

By Asia Times staff
Culture India
Photo courtesy of Varmakalai Asan Gopalakrishnan.

Varmakalai – the ‘deadly’ art that’s dying

By Anusha Venkat

Considered the 'master' of martial arts, varmakalai uses 'vital spots,' or pressure points, both to hurt and to heal. Its practitioners in southern India guard its secrets closely, even as the practice dwindles

Dance students perform a Bharatnatyam dance under the tutelage of Aayurshi Neeraj in New Delhi. Photo: AFP / Chandan Khanna

Roots revival: India’s classical dance styles back in vogue

By Annie Banerji
Politics Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka still paying off past debts to China as it plans for the future

By David Brewster

For Sri Lanka, 2015 was a major turning point that saw voters  reject a corrupt and authoritarian regime led by Mahinda Rajapaksa and move decisively towards democracy and communal reconciliation. Sri Lanka has long been the most economically developed state in South Asia and despite...

A hopeful year ahead? Photo: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters
Politics
Russia defense

Russia: Still a Paper Tiger in the Pacific?

Richard A. Bitzinger By Richard A. Bitzinger

Since the end of the Cold War, the Kalashnikov has become the Russian people's greatest export. After that comes vodka, caviar, and suicidal novelists. One thing is for sure, no one was lining up to buy their cars. --“Lord of War” (2005 film) It cannot be denied that Russia is one of the leading arms exporters. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Russia was the second largest arms seller in recent years, capturing...

John Feffer

The birth of a new nationalist world order under Trump

By John Feffer
Southeast Asia war on drugs
Self-confessed murderer, or national celebrity? So hard to tell these days as Rodrigo Duterte poses with Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo and Miss Universe candidates. Photo: Reuters

Philippine celebrity, melodrama and politics deeply entangled

By Anna Cristina Pertierra and Western Sydney University

Duterte is a beneficiary of a culture where policies and processes have been less electorally effective than the glitz of show business and charisma

US President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing-in of the White House senior staff at the White House on January 22, 2017, in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN

Duterte eye-to-eye with Trump

By Richard Javad Heydarian
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: Reuters/Ezra Acayan

The Punisher stands by his top cop

By Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) walks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (R) during a meeting at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh on October 13, 2016. Photo: AFP / Tang Chhin Sothy
Politics Southeast Asia

Ahead of Trump, Cambodia edges further away from US

By David Hutt
Whither now for Trump's America? The man behind the curtain can either ignite a trade war or grant China's wishes for more access to its investors
Politics trade

Will Trump hop on an American Silk Road?

By Pepe Escobar

Xi Jinping: China can be global leader as Trump era looms

By Reuters

Trump, Kissinger and Ma playing on a crowded chessboard

By Pepe Escobar
Southeast Asia Indonesia

Fake news fuels Indonesian intolerance

By Yuli Ismartono

A couple of disturbing incidents last year shocked many Indonesians out of their complacency and delivered new blows to the idea that their country is not quite as tolerant as the foreign media has led them to believe. One happened in July, when an angry...

Indonesian Muslim demonstrators attend a protest against Jakarta's Christian governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama outside the North Jakarta court as he stands trial for blasphemy in Jakarta on December 13, 2016. The case has stoked fears of growing intolerance in the Muslim-majority nation. Photo: AFP/ Adek Berry
UN special rapporteur on Myanmar Yanghee Lee conducts a press conference in Yangon on January 20, 2017 during the conclusion of a 12-day mission to investigate escalating violence in Myanmar's restive ethnic border areas. The government had denied UN human rights official Yanghee Lee access to violence-hit parts of Shan and Kachin states during her 12-day monitoring mission. AFP PHOTO / ROMEO GACAD
Myanmar Southeast Asia

UN Rapporteur slams right abuses in Myanmar

By Carole Oudot and Matthieu Baudey
Culture Minister Cho Yoon-sun arrives at the Seoul Central District court in Seoul, South Korea, January 20, 2017. Picture taken on January 20, 2017. Yoo Seung-kwan/News1 via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. SOUTH KOREA OUT. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Politics South Korea

South Korea’s culture minister held in political scandal

By Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he leaves the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) headquarters after delivering remarks during a visit in Langley, Virginia U.S., January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Politics Donald Trump Opinion

Trumpus Andronicus? What the Byzantine Empire can tell us

By Maximilian Lau

‘It’s made in Vietnam!’ Origin of red Trump hats shocks many

By Reuters

Asian media decry isolationist Trump, fear diplomatic turmoil

By Reuters
Politics United States Opinion
President-Elect Donald Trump looks on in Des Moines, Iowa on December 8, 2016 during his USA Thank You Tour. Photo: AFP / Timothy A. Clary

Donald Trump, American hero

By David P. Goldman
US Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn. DoD photo by Erin A. Kirk-Cuomo.

InterviewFighting talk: understanding Michael Flynn

By Doug Tsuruoka
Business
A screen shows the Dow Jones Industrial Average after it passes the 20,000 mark on the New York Stock Exchange, January 25, 2017. Reuters/Brendan McDermid
Asia Stock Markets

Asia stocks hit 3 1/2 month high on Dow’s surge; dollar slips

By Reuters
A bottle of Heineken beer is seen in ice. Photo: Reuters/Matthew Lee
Business Heineken

Heineken says deals an option as it eyes growth in Vietnam

By Reuters
A bitcoin sign is held in Hong Kong February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo
Business Bitcoin

The reason behind Japan’s bitcoin binge

By Coin Desk
People monitor stock prices and the index displayed on a large video screen at the Yangon Stock Exchange in Yangon on June 28, 2016. Photo: Ye Aung Thu/AFP Photo
Business Myanmar

What do traders at Myanmar’s stock exchange do all day? Nothing.

By Wall Street Journal
Goodbye TPP
United States Business Analysis

Why Asia shouldn’t mourn the death of the TPP... yet

By Harry J. Kazianis

Asia looks at China as possible TPP partner after U.S. exit

By Asia Times and Reuters

US-China trade war overblown: Capital Link International CEO

A driver uses his smartphone to pay a road toll on the Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway in Hangzhou, in Zhejiang province, with Alipay. Photo: AFP / China OUT
Business Technology

Half of global fintech investments are in Asia

By Johan Nylander
Pump jacks are seen at the Lukoil-owned Imilorskoye oil field, as the sun sets, outside the west Siberian city of Kogalym, Russia, in this January 25, 2016. Photo: Reuters/Sergei Karpukhin
oil prices OPEC

Oil prices rebound on weaker dollar, production cuts

By Reuters

Exxon-Vietnam gas deal to test Tillerson’s diplomacy

By Helen Clark
A man walks past the People's Bank of China in Beijing. Photo: AFP / Wang Zhao
China Business

Liquidity support a ‘tool’ that sends rights signals: PBOC

By Reuters
Culture
Culture MMA
Ladies Night: Angela Lee gears up to defend her world title against Taiwan's Huang. Photo courtesy ONE Championship

‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee vows to avoid Rousey errors in Bangkok

By Pedro Chan
Li Kaiwen wants to win as many UFC belts he can. Photo: ONE Championship

MMA Enters the Dragon

By Matt Eaton
He could have been a contender: Even Asia Times North Asia Editor Peter Langan caught a touch of bare-knuckle fever when he went toe-to-toe with Manny Pacquiao at the FCC in Tokyo. Photo: FCC Japan

Tale of the tape

By Asia Times staff
Culture Science

Move over Jehovah, time for homo sapiens to take over

By Barry Starr, KQED

Scientists coax life from artificial DNA spliced into bacteria. Don't get too excited — the new take on existence has even less meaning than our own

What's not to like? Photo via Wikimedia Commons
SpaceX Falcon rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, U.S., January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Culture Space

Why fanatics are freaking out about SpaceX’s next launch

By Gizmodo
China policy

US$1.84b earmarked to train family doctors in China

By Caixin
Culture Nature

‘Crypt-keeper wasp turns host into self-sacrificing zombie

By Live Science
China cinema

‘Arrival’ fails to connect with Chinese film fans

Jonathan Papish By Jonathan Papish, China Film Insider

Arrival (降临), the third Hollywood science-fiction release in as many weeks, eked out a feeble victory at China’s box office, debuting with just RMB 52.6 million (US$7.4 million) on a slow pre-Lunar New Year weekend. This total represents 25 percent less than predicted for the film, an opening less than half of Passengers’ start in China last weekend, and just a quarter of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’s debut two weekends ago. Unlike American audiences...

