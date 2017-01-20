Menu
A still from White Building. Photo: Courtesy of Anti-Archive
Culture Asian Film

Turning cinematic dreams into reality

An increasing number of Asian festivals are helping aspiring filmmakers find the connections, and the means, to get their projects made

By Mathew Scott
A scene from Front Cover shows Ryan and Ning sharing a drink. Photo: Courtesy Raymond Yeung

Making a big noise on a modest budget

By Mathew Scott
Kim Tae-Ri in The Handmaiden.

The Handmaiden is main temptation at Asian Film Awards

By Mathew Scott
  • A grandma takes a selfie on the Gallopers carousel at the AIA Great European Carnival. Photo: Courtesy Morgan Ommer/TGEC
  • An aerial view of the AIA Great European Carnival shows the giant Dragon Slide, left, and the scary Atmos Fear ride, right. Photo: Courtesy Morgan Ommer/TGEC
  • A day in the life of Ciaran Love aka Mr Phantastique. Photo: Courtesy Morgan Ommer/TGEC
  • One of the many games at the AIA Great European Carnival in Hong Kong. Photo: Courtesy Morgan Ommer/TGEC
  • The Helter Skelter or SkySlide. Photo: Courtesy Morgan Ommer/TGEC
  • An aerial view of the AIA Great European Carnival at the Central Harborfront in Hong Kong. Photo: Courtesy Morgan Ommer/TGEC
  • The Apple Coaster is alway a fun ride for younsgters. Photo: Courtesy Morgan Ommer/TGEC
  • The Crazy Cars ride is ideal fun for little ones. Photo: Courtesy Morgan Ommer/TGEC
  • The Re-Mix Ride is sure to get your head spinning. Photo: Courtesy Morgan Ommer/TGEC
Culture Entertainment

Roll up, Roll up

By Asia Times staff

Crowds gather in Hong Kong to celebrate the festival season at the annual Great European Carnival, providing a mix of tradition with modern rides.

What would the Donald do to de-escalate an entanglement with, for example, the Russian Women's contingent seen here on parade in Red Square? Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Politics defense

Escalation watch: four global hotspots for Trump

By Michael T. Klare

The new US president is likely to be tested by foreign powers. The big question now is whether Hillary was right about his temperament

KN-08 intercontinental ballistic missiles on display during a military parade on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party, on Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, 10 October 2015. Photo: Joern Petring/DPA

In the age of Trump is a pre-emptive strike on North Korea possible?

By NK News
Andrew Brennan

Trump’s repeated Taiwan threats to China are a hollow tactic

By Andrew Brennan
Kadayam Subramanian

The 2016 US presidential election: Ruined by murky spy moves

By Kadayam Subramanian
Stephen Bryen

Trump team challenge: Hardening critical infrastructure

By Stephen Bryen
Norman A. Bailey

Off to a bad start

By Norman A. Bailey
Sergei Blagov

China moves towards FSU leadership role

By Sergei Blagov
Parisian_Exterior
Spotlight The Parisian Macao

Paris on the Pearl River

Business HSBC
A worker unloads palm fruit at a plantation in Peat Jaya, Jambi province on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. Photo: Reuters/Wahyu Putro A

HSBC financing tied to Indonesia deforestation, rights breaches

By John C. Cannon

Loans and credit from the British bank have helped support the unsustainable clearing of forests for oil palm plantations, says a Greenpeace report

A worker steams fresh palm oil bunches at a mill in Johor August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Henning Gloystein

Palm oil to hit 3,300 ringgit by early March: analyst

By Reuters
Palm oil fruits on a truck. Photo: Reuters/Samsul Said

Palm oil plantations create landlessness in Myanmar

By Matthieu Baudey and Carole Oudot
A worker stacks steel pipes in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad. Photo: Reuters/Amit Dave
Politics Steel

Japan, India in steel row as Trump era heralds rising tensions

By Reuters

Steel sector output in China takes a dive

By Steve Wang

Tata Steel jobs: regulator warns of pension hurdles

By The Guardian
Business Cambodia
Cambodian workers walk past a construction site in Phnom Penh. Photo: AFP / TANG CHHIN SOTHY

Down but not out: Phnom Penh’s housing market

By Antonio Graceffo
The sun rises over a building under construction in Phnom Penh. Photo: AFP / TANG CHHIN SOTHY

Why Chinese cash will continue to feed Phnom Penh bubble

By Antonio Graceffo
Cambodian protesters and rights activists march in front of the National Assembly building with mock cardboard houses to mark the 30th World Habitat Day in Phnom Penh on October 5, 2015. The protesters used the day to call on the government to stop forced evictions across the country. Land evictions are one of the foremost human rights issues in Cambodia, with residents' claims over land routinely ignored and protests frequently facing violent crackdowns by authorities. AFP PHOTO / TANG CHHIN SOTHY / AFP PHOTO / TANG CHHIN SOTHY

Cambodian demonstrators, guards clash at land rights protest

By Prak Chan Thul, Reuters
China
China's Liaoning aircraft carrier with accompanying fleet conducts a drill in an area of South China Sea, in December, 2016. Photo: Reuters/Stringer

'Word bombs won't stop China'

Chinese flag waves in front of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Politics China

China appointed new mayors for Beijing and Shanghai

By Lin Wanxia
China Business
Steel output in December dived in China. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Steel sector output in China takes dive

By Steve Wang
A man walks past an advertising billboard of a commercial property development in Beijing, China, December 31, 2016. Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter
China Economy

China GDP rises 6.8% in Q4, slightly above expectations

By Reuters

CCB way ahead of other state lenders in debt-for-equity swaps

By South China Morning Post

Firms take on risks by raising foreign-currency bonds

By Reuters

China cuts reserve ratio at big banks in holiday cash crunch

By Reuters

Dalian: A booming microcosm of China’s new economy

By Caixin Global
A Chinese businessman looks out the window on board an SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers across the desert outside Zouerate in Mauritania. Photo: REUTERS / Joe Penney
China Africa

‘Independents’ make for a diverse Chinese diaspora in Africa

By Doug Tsuruoka

China calls for ‘cool-headed’ resolution of Gambia crisis

By Reuters

Chinese in Africa – a mobile group with few ties to Beijing

By Doug Tsuruoka

Where the Chinese live in Africa

By Doug Tsuruoka
computer-chip
Business China

Tsinghua Unigroup to build US$30b Nanjing chip plant

By Reuters
Business China
Residential buildings are seen in Beijing. Photo: Reuters/Jason Lee

Losses widen in hot spot real estate markets

By Steve Wang
Party games: the lack of an independent judiciary and transparent proceedings creates doubt as to the due process in politically sensitive cases, such as the trial of Bo Xilai. Photo: AFP / CCTV
China Rule of Law

Call for top China judge to resign over independence remark

By SCMP

Communist Party explains its position on western values

By China File, Mingjing Magazine
China Huarong Asset Management Co launches a new unit. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Business China

China Huarong launches new unit for debt-for-equity swaps

By Reuters
Politics New Silk Road
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Hopes and fears on 'the people’s Silk Road'

By Gabriele Battaglia

From a Kyrgyz perspective, the developing relationship with China is best described as 'difficult but necessary'

Miners transport coal at the Gongxigou coal mine on the outskirts of Baokang, Hubei province, December 4, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
China Coal

Hubei to shut all coal mines within two years, Xinhua says

By Reuters
South Asia
Business Tata Group
People attend a product unveiling event of NTT Docomo in Tokyo, Japan, May 11, 2016. _ REUTERS

Tata keen to settle financial dispute with NTT Docomo

By Asia Times staff
South Asia Politics

Ban on bull-taming sport is sub judice: Modi

By Asia Times staff

As protests continued to rage in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu over the Supreme Court’s ban on jallikattu – a bull-taming sport linked to the harvest festival Pongal – Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the state's Chief Minister, O Panneeselvam, on Thursday that...

Indian students shout slogans and hold placards during a demonstration against the ban on the Jallikattu bull-taming ritual at Marina Beach, Chennai. Photo: AFP / Arun Sankar
The Jaipur Literature Festival is 10. Photo via YouTube.
Culture books Interview

Jaipur blows out candles on decade of promoting Asian writing

By Victoria Burrows
Card usage in India has risen after the demonetization of high value currency on November 8 _ Reuters
South Asia India

Credit card usage soars in India, but average spending falls

By Asia Times staff
Business India
Marlboro cigarettes are among the brands Philip Morris promotes in India. Photo: Reuters/Brian Snyder

Philip Morris jolted by India ban plan on tobacco investors

By Aditya Kalra
Politics
Culture Minister Cho Yoon-sun arrives at the Seoul Central District court in Seoul, South Korea, January 20, 2017. Picture taken on January 20, 2017. Yoo Seung-kwan/News1 via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. SOUTH KOREA OUT. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Politics South Korea

South Korea’s culture minister held in political scandal

By Reuters
Politics Donald Trump opinion
U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he leaves the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) headquarters after delivering remarks during a visit in Langley, Virginia U.S., January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Trumpus Andronicus? What the Byzantine Empire can tell us

By Maximilian Lau
The crowd on the National Mall reacts during the inauguration of US President Donald Trump in Washington, January 20, 2017. Photo: Reuters/James Lawler Duggan

‘It’s made in Vietnam!’ Origin of red Trump hats shocks many

By Reuters
Chinese news papers showing U.S. President Donald J. Trump at a newsstand in Shanghai, China January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

Asian media decry isolationist Trump, fear diplomatic turmoil

By Reuters
Politics United States

White House’s LGBT rights page has disappeared

By TechCrunch
Politics United States

Twitter glitch auto-followed users to Trump’s @POTUS by mistake

By TechCrunch
Politics United States Interview
US Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn. DoD photo by Erin A. Kirk-Cuomo.

Fighting talk: understanding Michael Flynn

By Doug Tsuruoka
Politics United States Opinion
President-Elect Donald Trump looks on in Des Moines, Iowa on December 8, 2016 during his USA Thank You Tour. Photo: AFP / Timothy A. Clary

Donald Trump, American hero

By David P. Goldman

Sinner though he may be, Donald Trump is this generation's incarnation of John Bunyan's pilgrim, writes David P. Goldman. Like a character from Sinclair Lewis or Frank Capra, he stands as a lone wolf ready to avenge the injustices of globalization

Developer Donald Trump holds three bars of Gold Bullion after accepting it as a security deposit from the American Precious Metals Exchange (APMEX) for a 10 year lease for APMEX on the 50th floor of 40 Wall Street in New York City, a Trump owned property, during a news conference in New York, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS REAL ESTATE)
Business Gold

Trump may add shine to gold as new leaders create risk

By Asia Times

‘Investors should brace for more shocks’: risk report

By Johan Nylander

China’s actions may warrant ‘forex manipulator label’: nominee

By Reuters
President Tsai Ing-wen Taiwan

Taiwan says aspires to create ‘new era’ of peace with China

By Reuters

Beijing views Taiwan as a wayward province, to be bought under control by force if necessary.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen leaves a luncheon during a stop-over after her visit to Latin America in Burlingame, California, U.S., January 14, 2017. Reuters/Stephen Lam
Myanmar residents displaced from fighting between ethnic rebel groups and military troops arriving by foot and local trucks to cross the river boundary between Myanmar and China at the border village of Lung Byen near China's Yunnan province. Photo: AFP/Joint Strategy Team/handout
Politics Southeast Asia

Kachin war explodes Myanmar’s peace drive

By Bertil Lintner

No peace in sight for Myanmar

By Bertil Lintner

OpinionThe Lady and the Rohingya

By David Scott Mathieson, New York Times
Photo: Reuters
China South China Sea

Why is the South China Sea so important to the US?

By Leszek Buszynski
The Fat Controller: the nation that pioneered the train and built an empire along railway lines is now on the receiving end of the line. Photo via YouTube.
China OBOR

China-UK train a loaded symbol of Xi's ambitions

By Richard Cook

Hopes and fears on people’s Silk Road in Kyrgyzstan

By Gabriele Battaglia

SinoFortone – ragtag opportunists or a front for Beijing?

By Richard Cook
China Military

How aircraft carriers in Asia are taking shape

Richard A. Bitzinger By Richard A. Bitzinger

Aircraft carriers, it seems, are all the rage nowadays in Asia. Long written off by some as bulky, oversized “cruise missile magnets,” the flattop appears to be enjoying a new lease-of-life as of late. Until quite recently, only two nations in the Asia-Pacific operated fixed-wing carriers: India with a 50-year-old-plus ex-British carrier; and Thailand with its “pocket carrier,” the Chakri Nareubet. Both vessels could only operate aging Harrier jump jets, and most of these aircraft were in fact long...

Politics Southeast Asia

Trump uncertainty scrambles Asian allies

By Helen Clark

When Australia was weighing submarine procurement options in 2015, then-Prime Minister Tony Abbott appeared to favor an off-the-rack purchase of Japan’s Soryu-class option rather than putting the fleet replacement to a competitive evaluation process (CEP). The proposed deal, driven by the Japanese government’s desire...

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a joint press conference with Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull at Kirribilli House in Sydney on January 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAEED KHAN
Emanuele Scimia

Can China and Russia counter the US THAAD in South Korea?

By Emanuele Scimia

Abe pledges new security related aid to Vietnam

By Kyodo
Business Film industry
Matt Damon in The Great Wall ... a much earlier and ultimately futile and costly protectionist measure.

Hollywood biggest loser in any China trade war: Wang Jianlin

By Agence France-Presse
Wilbur 'The Levelizer' Ross. Photo: Reuters

Wilbur Ross wants to ‘levelize’ the playing field with China

By Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a meeting at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Xi Jinping: China can be global leader as Trump era looms

By Reuters

AnalysisGlobal helmsman Xi Jinping steps up with charm offensive

By Pepe Escobar

China protectionism fuels foreign business pessimism: poll

By Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Swiss President Doris Leuthard. Photo: Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann
Politics China

Tibet protesters detained in Bern during Xi Jinping visit

By Reuters
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani addresses parliament. Photo: AFP

Trump talk of renegotiating Iran nuclear deal ‘meaningless’

By Reuters
Business Taiwan
Protesters take part in a hand-in-hand rally against the Lungmen power plant. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Taiwan joins global anti-nuclear trend

By Liu Hsiu Wen

Island's legislature approves changes to shut down all nuclear power plants by 2025, following a global movement since Japan's Fukushima disaster in 2011

Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying presents his Policy Address in front of Legislative Council President Andrew Leung. Photo: Reuters / Bobby Yip
Politics Hong Kong

Absolutely no room for independence, Hong Kong’s leader says

By Benny Kung

Hong Kong to relax visa requirement for Belarus and Cambodia

By Benny Kung
Aman Abdurrahman is considered to be the de facto leader of all ISIS supporters in Indonesia. Photo: AFP / Bay Ismoyo
Southeast Asia Indonesia

Inside the cauldron of Indonesian-ISIS terror

By John McBeth
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (left) walks with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (right) in Davao City on January 13, 2017. Photo: AFP / Ted Aljibe
Politics diplomacy Analysis

Abe toasts Duterte in bid to counter China’s advances

By Richard Javad Heydarian
A wounded Syrian boy receives treatment at a make-shift hospital after shelling on the rebel-held town of Douma, east of the Syrian capital Damascus, in October. Photo: AFP / Abd Doumany
Middle East Syria

Rebuilding Syria’s decimated medical infrastructure

By Seema Sengupta

Blighted: war’s toll on Syria’s health and healthcare

By Seema Sengupta

Time to hold chemical war criminals in Syria to account

By Seema Sengupta
Business Vietnam
Vietnamese are set to officially get a taste of games of chance. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Vietnamese to be allowed casinos in three-year pilot scheme

By Reuters
An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
Business Apple

Apple files US$1b lawsuit against chip supplier Qualcomm

By Reuters
China Retail sales
Retail sales are steaming up. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Festive feasts, online deals bring smile to China retailers

By Steve Wang and Poo Yee Kai
Residential and office buildings in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters/Jason Lee

Real estate sales jump 6.9% year on year to seven-year high

By Reuters
Photo: Reuters

2016 fixed asset investment grows 8.1%, slowest since 1999

By Reuters
Toshiba Business Analysis

Toshiba – yet another Japanese giant falls from grace

By Peter Langan

And so now it's Toshiba Corp. Another giant brought to its knees from the ranks of Japan's corporate behemoths that once ruled the world. Toshiba's shares have lost about half their value since the company said last month it may face a writedown at its...

Toshiba Corp President and CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa attends a news conference at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, December 27, 2016. Photo: Reuters/Toru Hanai
Pedestrians walk past a logo of Toshiba Corp outside an electronics retailer in Tokyo, Japan. Reuters

Toshiba shares extend drop as losses mount at US nuclear unit

By Agencies
Deals Central? Tokyo Station, and the Marunouchi business District.

In 2017 global dealmaking, is the force with Japan Inc?

By Reuters
Alibaba Group Founder and Executive Chairman, China's Jack Ma speaks during a panel session on the second day of the World Economic Forum, on January 18, 2017 in Davos. / AFP PHOTO / FABRICE COFFRINI
Business World Economic Forum

Jack Ma: America has wasted its wealth

By World Economic Forum
Capital Link International CEO Brett McGonegal discusses the US-China trade relationship on CNBC's Street Signs. Photo: CNBC screen grab
Business China

US-China trade war overblown: Capital Link International CEO

Eoghan Murphy, Ireland’s Minister of State for Financial Services, attends the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong on Jan 17. Photo: Asia Times
Business China

Dublin seeks closer ties with Hong Kong in fintech sector

By Asia Times staff
Chinese banknotes are seen at a vendor's cash box at a market in Beijing February 14, 2014. Photo: Reuters/Kim Kyung-hoon
yuan currency controls

Yuan fall, more capital outflow on cards: ex-PBOC adviser

By Reuters

China’s US Treasury debt holdings fall for sixth month in November

China plans to further open economy to foreign investment

By Reuters
South Korea Corruption
Same old song: Samsung Group's Jay Y. Lee leaves a Seoul court hearing. Public outrage at the latest scandal involving the country's chaebol may finally force real reforms... or not. Photo: Reuters

Samsung chief escapes arrest, but not fully in the clear yet

By John Power
Something smells off... Former UN chief Ban Ki-moon must feel at home in Korean politics right now, given his own UN-linked graft woes. Photo: Reuters

Ban Ki-moon, opposition jostle for South Korea presidential run

By Korea Times
Yellen trumps Trump? Reuters/Charles Mostoller
US markets dollar

Yellen trumps Trump on dollar

By Reuters

‘Investors should brace for more shocks’: risk report

By Johan Nylander

China protectionism fuels foreign business pessimism: poll

By Reuters
Pedestrians walk past the Cheung Kong Center in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP/Anthony Wallace
Business Hong Kong

Cheung Kong sweetens DUET bid in test of foreign investment

By Reuters
Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? A woman sits in a VR Capsule, a virtual reality simulator, at the World Robot Conference 2016 in Beijing, China. The conference runs from October 21 to 25. Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter
Business China

Innovation economy is next for China: Sky9 Capital founder

By Reuters
China GDP

China to target 6.5% growth in 2017

By Reuters

China will lower its 2017 economic growth target to around 6.5% from last year's 6.5%-7%, sources told Reuters, reinforcing a policy shift from one of supporting growth to pushing reforms to contain debt and housing risks. The proposed target was endorsed by top leaders at the...

A construction site and a residential building are reflected on the glass wall of a building in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Inflation on traditional Chinese medicine reached 5.3% in December. Photo: AFP/ Anthony Wallace

The calm before the storm for China inflation

By Steve Wang
Crane vehicles lift containers to be shipped abroad from trucks on a quay at the Port of Qingdao in Qingdao city, Shandong province. Photo: AFP/

China exports in 2016 show steepest decline in six years

By Benny Kung
Investors are worried over Sunac China Holdings' plan to invest in LeEco. Photo: China Daily/via Reuters
Business Sunac

Sunac shares tumble on plan to invest US$2.2b in LeEco

By Reuters
Culture Asian Film

It's all here in black & white: Zhang Dalei's award-winning The Summer is Gone

By Maggie Leung
  • A family photo with the father absent. Photo: Courtesy of Beijing Mailisi TV and Film Culture
  • Son Xiao Lei watches his father leave. Photo: Courtesy of Beijing Mailisi TV and Film Culture
  • A father starts his journey into the unknown with confusion and anxiety. Photo: Courtesy of Beijing Mailisi TV and Film Culture
  • Father and son connect in a field. Photo: Courtesy of Beijing Mailisi TV and Film Culture
  • Xiao Lei smiles innocently as he watches his mother watering the night-blooming cereus. Photo: Courtesy Beijing Mailisi TV and Film Culture
  • The family of three ride bicycles at night. Photo: Courtesy of Beijing Mailisi TV and Film Culture
  • The fantastic 80s generation. Photo: Courtesy of Beijing Mailisi TV and Film Culture
  • A scene from The Summer Is Gone. Photo: Courtesy of Beijing Mailisi TV and Film Culture
  • A scene from The Summer is Gone. Photo: Courtesy of Beijing Mailisi TV and Film Culture
  • A scene from The Summer Is Gone. Photo: Courtesy of Beijing Mailisi TV and Film Culture
Transformers characters Bumblebee Optimus Prime and Ironhide. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Paramount Pictures in US$1b deal with China film firms

By Reuters
A newsstand vendor stands behind newspapers, including one with a headline story (foreground) about US President-elect Donald Trump, in Beijing on December 6, 2016. The headline reads "Trump's inability to keep his mouth shut is stunning". Donald Trump is a "diplomatic rookie" who must learn not to cross Beijing on issues like trade and Taiwan, Chinese state media said on December 6, warning America could pay dearly for his naivety. / AFP PHOTO / Greg Baker

China launches state financial media group: Xinhua

By Reuters
Culture Science

Fast camera captures ‘sonic booms’ of light for first time

By Live Science
Culture Science

Caterpillar that makes own leafy ‘armor’ seen for 1st time

By Live Science
Culture North Asia
K-pop stars get heard. G-Dragon (back left), T.O.P, Taeyang, with Seungri (front left) and Daesung. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

North Korea drug lords profiting from K-pop smuggling

By Johan Nylander

A dark underbelly of trade exists that is fuelling an underground cultural revolution across the Korean border

Bill, we've got a mission for you. And this time you'll really be saving humanity. Photo: Reuters
Culture Space Travel

Why we should send Bill Gates to Mars

By Michael Molitor and Sciences Po – USPC
India Film

Why Indian men are 'Martyrs of Marriage'

Amrita Mukherjee By Amrita Mukherjee

Section 498A was introduced in the Indian Penal Code in the year 1993 to protect married women from the cruelty of husbands and their relatives. This was mainly done after a spate of protests by women’s organizations talking about the inability of Indian law to deal with cases where women were being tortured or killed for dowry. Section 498A states: Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty–Whoever, being the husband or...

China education

Master's of the universe... Beijing throws open work visas for foreign postgrads

By Lin Wanxia

Foreign students who have completed their postgraduate degrees in Chinese or overseas institutions are now allowed to find a job in mainland China without any previous work experience. The Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Education, and Human Resources and Social Security co-released a document on January...

Chinese students pose during a graduation photo shoot at Curtin University in Bentley, Perth, Western Australia. Photo: AFP
Culture Art

Bernstein’s guide to the Year of the Cock

By Alexxa Gotthardt, Artsy
Grounded: Clampdown by central government on big-ticket transfers spoils the party for European stars like Chelsea's Diego Costa. Photo: AFP
Culture football

Soccer clampdown sinks Tianjin ambitions for European stars

By Agence France-Presse

Yaya Toure not tempted by China option

By Agence France-Presse
Japan Culture
Visitors believe that putting their own Maneki-neko here will bring them good luck. The figures are sold at a nearby shop. Photo : Said Karlsson

Down on your luck? Take a wander in Tokyo's Gotoku-ji temple

By Said Karlsson
Photo: Marcel Heijnen

Feline chilled? 16 images of Hong Kong’s zen-like shop cats

Soccer fans holding a Chinese national flag at a match. Photo: China Stringer Network.
China Politics

Hong Kong schools to get grants to promote Chinese history

By Benny Kung
Photo: People's Daily
China Hongmen Reservoir

A 400 year old Buddha statue found under a manmade lake in China

By Atlas Obscura
South Asia Crime

Bollywood’s Salman Khan cleared in 19-year old illegal arms case

By Asia Times staff

Jodhpur court gives him benefit of doubt in case related to poaching of two blackbuck antelope in 1998

