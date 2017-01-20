As protests continued to rage in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu over the Supreme Court’s ban on jallikattu – a bull-taming sport linked to the harvest festival Pongal – Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the state's Chief Minister, O Panneeselvam, on Thursday that...
Aircraft carriers, it seems, are all the rage nowadays in Asia. Long written off by some as bulky, oversized “cruise missile magnets,” the flattop appears to be enjoying a new lease-of-life as of late. Until quite recently, only two nations in the Asia-Pacific operated fixed-wing carriers: India with a 50-year-old-plus ex-British carrier; and Thailand with its “pocket carrier,” the Chakri Nareubet. Both vessels could only operate aging Harrier jump jets, and most of these aircraft were in fact long...
When Australia was weighing submarine procurement options in 2015, then-Prime Minister Tony Abbott appeared to favor an off-the-rack purchase of Japan’s Soryu-class option rather than putting the fleet replacement to a competitive evaluation process (CEP). The proposed deal, driven by the Japanese government’s desire...
And so now it's Toshiba Corp. Another giant brought to its knees from the ranks of Japan's corporate behemoths that once ruled the world. Toshiba's shares have lost about half their value since the company said last month it may face a writedown at its...
China will lower its 2017 economic growth target to around 6.5% from last year's 6.5%-7%, sources told Reuters, reinforcing a policy shift from one of supporting growth to pushing reforms to contain debt and housing risks. The proposed target was endorsed by top leaders at the...
Section 498A was introduced in the Indian Penal Code in the year 1993 to protect married women from the cruelty of husbands and their relatives. This was mainly done after a spate of protests by women’s organizations talking about the inability of Indian law to deal with cases where women were being tortured or killed for dowry. Section 498A states: Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty–Whoever, being the husband or...
Foreign students who have completed their postgraduate degrees in Chinese or overseas institutions are now allowed to find a job in mainland China without any previous work experience. The Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Education, and Human Resources and Social Security co-released a document on January...