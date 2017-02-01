Menu
Does Donald Trump walking away from TPP hand trade clout in Asia to China? Photo: AFP/Saul Loeb
Politics China Analysis

Trump shares Obama’s myopia in doing business with China

By Anthony Rowley
Politics South China Sea

Why Beijing could declare a South China Sea ADIZ right about now

By Harry J. Kazianis

The People’s Republic of China loves testing American Presidents. And, as the years have gone by, they've started doing it sooner and with more intensity. Recent research seems to back up this assertion. As Andrew Erickson of the US Naval War College recently pointed out, Beijing undertook 44 “increasingly aggressive intercepts leading up to the EP-3 incident” back in 2001, only 77 days after George W. Bush entered the oval office. The crisis, according to Erickson, was “intended to test intentions and persuade him to adopt a more conciliatory approach to China.” President Obama also had his own China test –...

The US dollar is strong against the euro because the Fed has been raising US interest rates. Photo: Dado Ruvic, Reuters
Business US dollar

The US dollar in Navarro-Navarro Land

By Spengler

US monetary policy decides dollar exchange rates, not magic tricks in Germany

Capital Link International chief strategist Uwe Parpart says the US Fed is responsible for the strong US dollar, not China or Germany. Photo: CNBC screen grab

US monetary policy behind the strong dollar, says chief strategist

By Asia Times staff
A ship loaded with containers at a port in Ningbo, China. Photo: Reuters

What if they had a trade war and nobody came?

By Spengler
People carry the coffin of prominent Muslim lawyer Ko Ni during a funeral ceremony held in Yangon, Myanmar on January 30, 2017. Ko Ni was shot in the head at Yangon International Airport on Sunday evening as he returned from a visit to Indonesia as part of a Myanmar delegation of Muslim leaders and government officials. Photo: Kyaw Kyaw / Anadolu Agency
Southeast Asia Myanmar

Assassination puts Myanmar on a razor’s edge

By Bertil Lintner
Naga tribesmen clad in traditional outfits are seen during New Year celebrations in Laha of Khamti Township in northwestern Myanmar bordering India's Assam state. The Naga are among the most isolated people in the world. Photo: AFP / Khin Maung Win

A wall goes up in Myanmar

By Carole Oudot and Matthieu Baudey
Myanmar Buddhist monks participate in an anti-Muslim demonstration in Sittwe, Rakhine State on July 3, 2016. Sectarian violence has left scores dead since 2012. Photo: AFP / Win Moe

Radical Buddhist revival in Myanmar

By Carole Oudot and Matthieu Baudey
Where is missing Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua? AFP/Dale de la Rey
Politics China

Hong Kong abduction of Chinese billionaire denied on mainland

By Agencies
A man leads his daughter past a military police officer during a re-enactment of the 1942 internment of Japanese Americans, in 2002. Photo: AFP /Mike Fiala
Poltics United States

Japanese American group slams Trump’s immigration orders

By Doug Tsuruoka

Parisian_Exterior
Spotlight The Parisian Macao

Paris on the Pearl River

Bright spot. Laborers on a construction site for a metro rail project in Kolkata. Photo: Reuters/Rupak De Chpowdhuri
Business India

India budgets for recovery, and for the poor, after cash crunch

By Reuters
Politics Philippines
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte answers a question during a press conference at the Malacanang palace in Manila on January 30, 2017. On January 30, 2017, he extended his deadly drug war until the last day of his term in 2022, but conceded the police force acting as his frontline troops was "corrupt to the core". Photo: AFP / Noel Celis

Duterte has second thoughts on war against drugs

By Lorenz Niel Santos
This picture taken on September 1, 2016, shows policemen investigating at a crime scene where a body lies dead on the ground after the police received a message from a concerned citizen of the existence of a drug den in the area. Two were captured alive, one died. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte called US leader Barack Obama a "son of a whore" on September 5 as he left on his foreign trip with more than 2,400 people dead in his bloody two-months-old war on crime. / AFP PHOTO / NOEL CELIS

A murderous war on the poor in the Philippines

By Amnesty International
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says God has told him to stop swearing. Photo: Reuters/Lean Daval Jr

Philippines’ Duterte extends deadly drug war

By Agence France-Presse
Business Economy
Infosys employees at the company's campus in Bangalore. Photo: Reuters

Trump’s ‘America First’ policy spooks Indian IT firms

By Asia Times staff
South Asia Business

States tightening screws on Ola, Uber

By Anusha Venkat

Karnataka ban on ride-sharing is in step with other local governments who are revisiting or revising their regulations on taxi-hailing aggregators

Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal addresses a press conference in Bengaluru on November 22, 2016. Photo: AFP / MANJUNATH KIRAN
Super Mario Run is one of the titles for the Nintendo switch. Photo: Flickr
Business Japan

Nintendo to release two to three mobile games per year

By Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to remarks by Defense Secretary James Mattis (R) after a swearing-in ceremony for Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017. Reuters/Carlos Barria
Politics South Korea

US, South Korea to defend against ‘evolving’ North Korean threat

By Reuters
Yep, the movies. Gettyimages.com/BJI
Culture Asian Box Office

Journey to the West sequel has the most to crow about

By Russell Edwards
China US

The Chairmen, Trump and Mao

By Geremie R. Barmé, ChinaFile
An art lover walks past a series of images titled 'Mao Trump' by contemporary pop artist Knowledge Bennett at the Ren Gallery display during the LA Art Show in Los Angeles, California on January 31, 2016. Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
Politics Syria Analysis

Idlib – a new Islamist killing ground?

By Sami Moubayed

Until a few years ago, Idlib was nothing but a sleepy and forgotten city in the Syrian northwest, famed for its agricultural fields and for a celebrated resistance leader it produced at the end of World War I, who staged a guerrilla war against colonial France in the 1920s. This man, Ibrahim Hananu, secured a place for Idlib in Syrian history books and almost single-handedly created the cornerstone for the country's national mythology for the...

Politics geopolitics Analysis

Who’s top rooster in the South China Sea?

By Pepe Escobar

As we enter the Year of the Rooster, a fierce debate rages over whether Donald Trump is trying to stake his claim as the Great Red Rooster lording it over the South China Sea. First we had Secretary of State nominee Rex “T. Rex” Tillerson...

A woman takes a photo of a giant chicken sculpture made to resemble Donald Trump outside a shopping mall in the city of Taiyuan, in China's Shanxi province. Photo: AFP
Photo courtesy of Pauline Yau
Culture Lunar New Year

Year of the Rooster #atimescny

China
Donald Trump China Top Pick

The TPP’s demise helps China trump Taiwan

Emanuele Scimia By Emanuele Scimia

If new United States President Donald Trump really intends to revise Washington’s approach to cross-strait relations, questioning Beijing’s “one-China” policy and developing official level ties with Taiwan to strengthen the island nation’s role in East Asia, his decision to abandon – and ultimately kill – the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) on free trade moves rather in the opposite direction. In the absence of valid alternatives, in fact, the US withdrawal from the TPP will negatively affect...

Vroom boom: car sales get China out of the ditch. Photo: Reuters
Business China

Smokestack economy spews back to life with profit rebound

By Steve Wang

Property cushions state coffers from tax cuts, VAT switch

By Steve Wang
Former Hong Kong governor Chris Patten speaks at the Foreign Correspondents' Club in Hong Kong, China, on November 25, 2016. Photo: Reuters / Bobby Yip
China Hong Kong

Chris Patten: UK risks ‘selling its honor’ on Hong Kong

By Danny Vincent, BBC News
Russia China

Moscow says China missiles not a threat

By Sergei Blagov

China's military muscle is not a threat to Russia, said Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, in televised remarks

A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency. U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency/Handout via Reuters/File Photo

PLA may have new air-to-air missile

By SupChina, China Daily
South Asia
Business India
Bright spot. Laborers on a construction site for a metro rail project in Kolkata. Photo: Reuters/Rupak De Chpowdhuri

India budgets for recovery, and for the poor, after cash crunch

By Reuters
Russia South Asia

India reboots security ties with Russia

By M.K. Bhadrakumar
Love is blind. Ashiq Nath poses with a cobra in Jogi Dera, the snake charmers' settlement. Photo: Reuters/Adnan Abidi
South Asia India

Snake-charming is child's play in Indian village

By Reuters
South Asia human rights

Missing Pakistan poet, activist found

By Reuters

Salman Haider, the Pakistani poet and activist who went missing from Islamabad earlier this month just days after four other human rights campaigners disappeared, has been found, his family said on Saturday. The five missing liberal activists, some of whom have posted blogs criticizing the...

Human rights activists hold a picture of Salman Haider, who is missing, during a protest to condemn the disappearances of social activists in Karachi, Pakistan January 19, 2017. Photo: Reuters
Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata group, leaves his office building in Mumbai, India October 27, 2016. REUTERS
Economy Indian economy

Ratan Tata camp notches up minor victory in giant battle

By Asia Times
Politics India Analysis

India has been 'post-truth' for years

By Ranjit Goswami

Major social change does not happen within the space of a year. Yet, to a large number of observers around the world, the “post-truth” phenomenon seemed to emerge from nowhere in 2016. Two key events of 2016 shaped our understanding of the post-truth world: One was in June, when Britain voted in favour of leaving the European Union. The other was in November, when political maverick Donald Trump was elected the 45th President of the United...

Scrapped 1000 rupee and 500 rupee notes have to be deposited by December 30. Photo/Reuters

India’s currency curbs shake faith of foreign investors

People attend a product unveiling event of NTT Docomo in Tokyo, Japan, May 11, 2016. _ REUTERS
Business Tata Group

Tata keen to settle financial dispute with NTT Docomo

By Asia Times staff
Photo courtesy of Varmakalai Asan Gopalakrishnan.
Culture India

Varmakalai – the ‘deadly’ art that’s dying

By Anusha Venkat

Roots revival: India’s classical dance styles back in vogue

By Annie Banerji
Philippines Drug War
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (L) listens to Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald Dela Rosa during a late night news conference at the presidential palace in Manila, Philippines January 29, 2017. Reuters/Ezra Acayan

Anti-drug units to be disbanded; war goes on

By Reuters

President Rodrigo Duterte said he was embarrassed that anti-drugs police officers had abused their power

Indonesian Muslims hold dawn prayers on December 12, 2016, one day before Jakarta's Christian governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama's first trial as some Islamic groups have vowed to maintain pressure until he is prosecuted for blasphemy. The high-profile case has emboldened hardline groups and stoked fears of growing intolerance in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation. Photo: AFP / Kahfi Syaban Nasuti
Politics Southeast Asia Analysis

A rising tide of Islamic intolerance

By David Hutt

Islamic vigilante group in the spotlight

By John McBeth

Political Islam has populist appeal

By David Hutt
Southeast Asia Thailand

Graft report stains Prayuth’s clean hands

By Shawn W. Crispin

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha vowed in an address last year marking anti-corruption day that Thailand would be graft-free in the next 20 years under a military master reform plan. A report released on January 25 by anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International showed his military regime...

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha speaks to the media after a cabinet meeting in Bangkok on October 18, 2016. Photo: AFP/ DailyNews
People walk past a portrait of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun and the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at a department store in central Bangkok, Thailand, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

AnalysisNew reign takes hold in Thailand

By Shawn W. Crispin
Politics Military-industrial complex Opinion
Holy Wigs, Fatman!

The Darkest Knight of America's soul

By William J. Astore

Weapons, warriors & fear is the New Order for Americans increasingly submerged in a violent cesspool of their own creation

What would the Donald do to de-escalate an entanglement with, for example, the Russian Women's contingent seen here on parade in Red Square? Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Escalation watch: four global hotspots for Trump

By Michael T. Klare
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump talks to members of the media after a meeting meeting with Pentagon officials at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Pentagon expected to curb military ties with China

By Bill Gertz
Politics trade

Will Trump hop along an American Silk Road?

By Pepe Escobar
Whither now for Trump's America? The man behind the curtain can either ignite a trade war or grant China's wishes for more access to its investors
On track? Syrians wave at passengers riding a train across Aleppo's devastated eastern districts for the first time in more than four years, on January 25. Photo: AFP
Politics Syrian civil war

Syrians review their new constitution … in Moscow

By Sami Moubayed
Manish Rai

Why Assad won

By Manish Rai, Geopolitical Analyst
Salman Rafi

Russia and Turkey hand Assad a ‘win-win’ scenario

By Salman Rafi
Former Hong Kong chief secretary Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor Photo: RTHK
Politics Hong Kong

Carrie Lam flunks her own legacy as HK election nears

By Asia Times staff

Candidate for HK chief Tsang insists he has Beijing’s trust

By Asia Times staff
Asia Stock Markets Trump Effect

Asia shares retreat as Trump travel ban, weak GDP add to worries

By Reuters

Asian stock markets and U.S. stock futures retreated on Monday after President Donald Trump introduced immigration curbs that sparked criticism at home and abroad and added to global fears of increasingly unpredictable U.S. policies. Trump on Friday put a 120-day hold on allowing refugees into...

Asia markets get a taste of the Trump effect. Photo: AFP
6880146-the-simpsons
China Business

Ay, Caramba! Simpsons stores in China to double in 2017

By Asia Times staff
Farmers collect corn at a farm in Gaocheng, Hebei province, China. Photo: Reuters/Kim Kyung-hoon
China commodities

China tries to cure corn hangover with plastic bags, plates

By Reuters
A bottle of Heineken beer is seen in ice. Photo: Reuters/Matthew Lee
Business Heineken

Heineken says deals an option as it eyes growth in Vietnam

By Reuters

Exxon-Vietnam gas deal to test Tillerson’s diplomacy

By Helen Clark
A MoneyGram advertisement in Shanghai. Photo: ImagineChina
Business payments

Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial to buy MoneyGram

By Reuters
A reunion dinner is designed to bring a family good luck in the year ahead. Photo: Asia Times / Lin Wanxia
China Lunar New Year

Auspicious dishes: Get set for the family reunion dinner

By Lin Wanxia

Market economies: New Year shopping in Taiwan

By Liu Hsiu Wen

Lunar New Year in numbers

By Asia Times
UK Lunar New Year

Chinese New Year events in London the biggest outside of Asia

By Richard Cook

Thousands watched a street parade that moved from London's Chinatown to Trafalgar Square for a festival of music and dance

People are silhouetted against a light display during the The Magical Lantern Festival marking the Chinese new year at Chiswick House in London, Britain January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Culture Asian Film
  • A poster for Dragon Seed.
  • Tape is used to give Katherine Hepburn the Asian look in Dragon Seed.
  • In 1944, Katherine Hepburn and Turhan Bey as a Chinese couple in Dragon Seed.
  • A poster for The Conqueror.
  • In 1956 film The Conqueror, Susan Hayward is the love interest for John Wayne's Genghis Khan.
  • John Wayne swaggered his way through The Conqueror as a cowboy.
  • A poster for Short Circuit 2.
  • Fisher Stevens is made up to look Indian for the Ben Jabituya character in Short Circuit 2.
  • A film poster for Breakfast at Tiffany's
  • Mickey Rooney is the bucktoothed Japanese neighbor in Breakfast at Tiffany's.
  • A poster for Ghost in the Shell.
  • Scarlett Johannson as The Major in Ghost in the Shell.
  • A poster for The Great Wall.

Whitewashing the Great Wall

By Pavan Shamdasani
The Google Lunar XPrize to to land a lunar rover on the moon.
Culture Space

India, Japan in final group for Google moon shot competition

By Peter J. Brown

opinionChina’s space goals: prestige seeking or economic dividend

By Namrata Goswami

New frontiers: The year ahead in space

By New Atlas
Culture drink

Baijiu, by jove! Chinese spirit stirs up UK cocktail scene

By L.K. Morgan

The most popular spirit in the world is no longer among China’s best-kept secrets. For centuries, baijiu (Chinese for “white alcohol”) was virtually unknown outside the Middle Kingdom – but now it is finally gaining popularity with Western drinkers. Baijiu is a grain-based drink, fermented...

Photo: Akshay Chitwar
Culture Music
Luna Lee. Photo: Lunaxmusic

Gayageum style

By Richard James Havis

Seoul-based musician cranks up traditional Korean instrument for high voltage rock classics from Hendrix, Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin to Metallica

Steamed King Robot Restaurant, Guangzhou, China. Photo: Justus Krueger
China Robots

She’s two years old, works in restaurant – inexperience shows

By Johan Nylander

Sorry Mr Cabbie, I'm waiting for the self-driving revolution

By Johan Nylander

China going cashless thanks to fintech boom

By Johan Nylander
Culture MMA
Ladies Night: Angela Lee gears up to defend her world title against Taiwan's Huang. Photo courtesy ONE Championship

‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee vows to avoid Rousey errors in Bangkok

By Pedro Chan
Li Kaiwen wants to win as many UFC belts he can. Photo: ONE Championship

MMA Enters the Dragon

By Matt Eaton
He could have been a contender: Even Asia Times North Asia Editor Peter Langan caught a touch of bare-knuckle fever when he went toe-to-toe with Manny Pacquiao at the FCC in Tokyo. Photo: FCC Japan

Tale of the tape

By Asia Times staff
Culture Lunar New Year Slideshow

Birds of a feather: Hong Kong’s paper roosters

By Asia Times
  • Courtesy of Pauline Yau
  • Courtesy of Pauline Yau
  • Courtesy of Pauline Yau
  • Courtesy of Pauline Yau
  • Courtesy of Pauline Yau
  • Courtesy of Pauline Yau
  • Courtesy of Pauline Yau
  • Courtesy of Pauline Yau
  • Courtesy of Pauline Yau
Culture Lunar New Year

For whom the cock crows

By Asia Times
  • Courtesy of Endre Penovac
  • Courtesy of Endre Penovac
  • Courtesy of Endre Penovac
  • Courtesy of Endre Penovac
  • Courtesy of Endre Penovac
  • Courtesy of Endre Penovac
  • Courtesy of Endre Penovac
  • Courtesy of Endre Penovac
Culture Entertainment
  • A grandma takes a selfie on the Gallopers carousel at the AIA Great European Carnival. Photo: Courtesy Morgan Ommer/TGEC
  • An aerial view of the AIA Great European Carnival shows the giant Dragon Slide, left, and the scary Atmos Fear ride, right. Photo: Courtesy Morgan Ommer/TGEC
  • A day in the life of Ciaran Love aka Mr Phantastique. Photo: Courtesy Morgan Ommer/TGEC
  • One of the many games at the AIA Great European Carnival in Hong Kong. Photo: Courtesy Morgan Ommer/TGEC
  • The Helter Skelter or SkySlide. Photo: Courtesy Morgan Ommer/TGEC
  • An aerial view of the AIA Great European Carnival at the Central Harborfront in Hong Kong. Photo: Courtesy Morgan Ommer/TGEC
  • The Apple Coaster is alway a fun ride for younsgters. Photo: Courtesy Morgan Ommer/TGEC
  • The Crazy Cars ride is ideal fun for little ones. Photo: Courtesy Morgan Ommer/TGEC
  • The Re-Mix Ride is sure to get your head spinning. Photo: Courtesy Morgan Ommer/TGEC

Roll up, Roll up

By Asia Times staff
Culture Hinduism

Devotion

By Asia Times and Reuters
  • Hindu women sit around fires to keep warm before taking holy baths at Saali River during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Sankhu in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTX2YKYD
  • A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man prays as he takes a dip at Sangam, a confluence of three rivers, the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival in Allahabad, India, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
  • Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai, India, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
  • An aerial view shows Hindu devotees at the main point of the Sangam where the rivers Ganga and Yamuna meet, as well as the mythical Saraswati, during the Magh Mela festival in Allahabad on January 14, 2017. The Magh Mela is held every year on the banks of Triveni Sangam - the confluence of the three great rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mystical Saraswati - in Prayag near Allahabad during the Hindu month of Magh which corresponds to mid January - mid February. / AFP PHOTO / Sanjay KANOJIA
  • A Hindu pilgrim takes a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island. Photo: Reuters/
  • Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai, India, January 14, 2017. Photo: Reuters/Shailesh Andrade
  • Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai, India, January 14, 2017. Photo: Reuters/Shailesh Andrade
  • Indian fire fighters douse a fire among the temporary tents used by the state police officials as bystanders watch on Gangasagar Island, around 150 kms south of Kolkata on January 14, 2017. More than 700,000 Hindu pilgrims and sadhus - holy men - are expected to gather at the confluence of the River Ganges and the Bay of Bengal during the Gangasagar Mela to take a 'holy dip' in the ocean on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, a holy day of the Hindu calendar considered to be of great religious significance in Hindu mythology. / AFP PHOTO / Dibyangshu SARKAR
  • Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations. Photo: Reuters/Shailesh Andrade
  • Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God. Photo: Reuters/Shailesh Andrade
  • A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man takes a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 14, 2017. Photo: Reuters/Rupak De Chowdhuri
  • A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man carrying his pet monkey walks after taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
  • A Hindu pilgrim (2nd R) loses her balance after she along with other pilgrims were hit by a wave as they take a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
  • Hindu pilgrims leave after taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
  • Hindu devotees take a dip at Sangam, a confluence of three rivers, the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival in Allahabad, India, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
  • A Hindu man and his son hold burning incense sticks and a candle as they pray after taking a dip in the waters of river Howrah on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival in Chakmaghat village in the northeastern state of Tripura , India, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Culture Documentaries
  • Force of nature: Mifume's raw spirit is captured in this still from Kurosawa's 1954 classic, Seven Samurai. Photo: Japanesefilmarchive/Creative Commons
  • Toshiro Mifune (right) as Musashi Miyamoto duels with Rentaro Mikuni in The Samurai Trilogy – a series that influenced future films like Kill Bill. Photo: Strand Releasing
  • Mifune and Kurosawa during filming of 1961 classic Yojimbo. Photo: Strand Releasing
  • Smokin'. Mifune takes a break on the set of Yojimbo. Photo: Strand Releasing
  • Dramatic standoff in The Samurai Trilogy. Photo: Strand Releasing
  • Rough look: Mifune in a scene from Sanjuro. Photo: Strand Releasing
  • Always the hero: Toshiro Mifune with director Akira Kurosawa on the set of Seven Samurai. Photo: Strand Releasing
  • Eye contact: Mifune in a scene from 1950 film Rashomon. Photo: Strand Releasing
  • Toshiro Mifune in the 1965 film Red Beard. Photo: Strand Releasing
  • Mifune and Kurosawa during a break in filming for 1961 classic Yojimbo. Photo: Strand Releasing
  • Dashing, even when eating ramen. Photo: Strand Releasing

The Last Samurai

By Richard James Havis

'Mifune had a wildness that came through in his characters, and that was unusual back then. There was shock value to it that made him hard to ignore'

Culture Thailand
  • Boy's toys: Thailand's army opened up the the grownups' toy box for Children's Day. Photo: Reuters
  • Photo: Reuters
  • Photo: Reuters
  • A Thai army soldier gives a weapon to a boy to pose for a picture during Children's Day celebration at a military facility in Bangkok, Thailand January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
  • Photo: Reuters

Toy soldiers

By Asia Times staff
Culture Hong Kong
One of Hark Yeung's Umbrella Movement-themed works. Photo: Joyce Lau

HK's Occupy street art legacy is pretty vacant

By Joyce Lau

Two years ago, the streets of Hong Kong teemed with Umbrella Movement protesters creating a vast amount of public art. There is little sign of it now

