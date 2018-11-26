Indians mark 10th anniversary of Mumbai terrorist attacks

India marks the 10th anniversary on Monday of the Mumbai terrorist attacks that left 166 people dead and hundreds more injured.

On November 26, 2008, Islamist militants from Pakistan went on a rampage across India’s financial capital that lasted three days, horrifying the world as it played out on TV news channels.

They hit several targets in a series of coordinated attacks, including posh hotels, the city’s main railway station, a restaurant popular with tourists and a Jewish center.

The 10 attackers, who were armed with AK-47 assault rifles and hand grenades, were members of Pakistan-based militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Mumbai’s police force will remember the more than a dozen officers who were killed, many while fighting the militants, at a ceremony starting at 09:30 am local time.

Relatives of the victims will lay wreaths at a police memorial honoring the dead. The chief minister of Maharashtra state, of which Mumbai is the capital, will attend the ceremony.

Residents are also expected to pay their respects at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, where Mohammed Kasab, the only gunman captured alive, and another attacker killed almost 60 people and wounded at least 100 others.

The Taj Mahal Palace and Tower Hotel will hold a private service to remember the 31 people who died there.

– With reporting from Agence France-Presse

