Iran says US chemical weapons allegations are ‘dangerous and obscene’

The US allegations that Tehran has a chemical weapons programme are “obscene and dangerous,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday

The allegations are the latest salvo against the Islamic republic from the administration of President Donald Trump, who earlier this year withdrew from a landmark 2015 nuclear agreement between major powers and Tehran and reimposed crippling unilateral sanctions.

“[The] US wants to resort to international conventions to make allegations against Iran when it’s made a policy of violating them itself,” Zarif said in a tweet.

He said that allegations regarding weapons of mass destruction “by a country that supported Iraq’s use of CW [chemical weapons] against Iran, then invaded Iraq to allegedly rid it of them is not just obscene, it’s dangerous.”

Earlier on Friday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Tehran “strongly rejects” the US accusations.

“The United States… has made, as is its habit, baseless accusations against the Islamic republic which we strongly reject,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Such incorrect and false accusations are due solely to enmity towards the Iranian nation and are intended to deflect international attention from its own broken commitments and continued support for the Zionist regime’s chemical arsenal and for terrorist groups.”

The US accused Iran on Thursday of failing to declare a chemical weapons programme to the global watchdog in violation of international agreements.

American envoy Kenneth Ward told the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in The Hague that Tehran was also seeking deadly nerve agents for offensive purposes.

Iran has accused the US of being the “only member state that has a chemical weapons arsenal and has, until now, not acted on its obligations to destroy it.”

– With reporting from Agence France-Presse

The daily Report Must-reads from across Asia - directly to your inbox

continue reading