Trump ‘very prepared’ for meeting with Xi in Argentina

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he was “very prepared” for a meeting with Xi Jinping, his Chinese counterpart, at next week’s G20 summit in Argentina, hinting that an agreement could be reached to end the trade war.

Trump will meet Xi on the sidelines of the summit, which is taking place in Buenos Aires from November 30 to December 1.

“I have been preparing for it all my life,” he told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, where he gave a press conference after a Thanksgiving Day telephone address to overseas American troops.

“I know every ingredient, every stat. I know it better than everybody knows it. My gut is always right,” he boasted.

China and the US have been embroiled in a trade war since this summer, with Washington imposing punitive tariffs on Chinese goods worth $250 billion per year. In retaliation, Beijing imposed tariffs on $110 billion of American goods.

Washington has threatened to implement even harsher measures if the issue is not resolved before January.

“China wants to make a deal. If we can make a deal, we will,” Trump said.

He also highlighted his “great relationship” with the Chinese leader.

“I like him a lot. I think he likes me. Probably likes me less now than he did before we did what we’re doing,” he explained.

– With reporting from Agence France-Presse

